कार्रवाई:पहली बार आज कैंप लगा केसों में पकड़े वाहनों को बांटेगी पुलिस, मौजूद रहेंगे वकील

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • थानों में सालों से कबाड़ हो रहे वाहनों का भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से उठाया था मुद्दा

(कंवलदीप डंग)
केस प्रॉपर्टी व अपराधियों से पकड़ने के बाद थानों व मालखानों में पड़े वाहनों को आज पहली बार कैंप लगाकर लोगों को सौैंपा जाएगा। इसके लिए शुक्रवार को गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स कॉलेज में सुपुर्दगी समारोह आयोजित किया जा रहा है। इस दौरान सीपी राकेश अग्रवाल की ओर से 300 लोगों को ये वाहन सौंपे जाएंगे। ये समारोह दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगा। इस दौरान सात वकील भी बैठाए जाएंगे। जिसके चलते वाहन लेने के लिए आने वाले लोग अपने दस्तावेज जमा करवा कानूनी कार्रवाई पूरी करके व्हीकल ले जा सकेंगे।

कबाड़ हो रहे 5000 वाहनों में से 4020 हैं दो पहिया वाहन

ये व्हीकल्स शहर के 28 थानों और 21 चौकियों से लाए गए हैं। गौर हो कि भास्कर ने थानों में कबाड़ हो रहे वाहनों के मामले को प्रमुखता से उठाया था। समारोह को सही तरीके से पूरा करने के लिए पुलिस मुलाजिम वीरवार देर रात 11.30 बजे तक कॉलेज के ग्राउंड में वाहन ट्रालियों में भरकर लाने और उन्हें सजाने में जुटे रहे। थानों में 8 करोड़ के कुल पांच हजार व्हीकल्स खराब हो रहे हैं। जिसमें 4020 टू-व्हीलर हैं।

गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स कॉलेज में 300 वाहनों की सुपुर्दगी दी जाएगी। इसके लिए वाहन मालिकों को फोन कर बुलाया गया है। उन्हें पुलिस कमिश्नर खुद वाहन सुपुर्द करेंगे। इसके लिए कानूनी प्रक्रिया भी साथ ही पूरी की जाएगी। -भगीरथ सिंह मीना, जाॅइंट कमिश्नर।

