कैप एकेडमी:कैप एकेडमी ने टाइगर्स को 7 विकेट से दी मात, बचन सिंह ने शानदार खेल दिखा 5 ओवर में 17 रन देकर चटकाए 5 विकेट

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
कैप एकेडमी लगातार उभरते क्रिकेट सितारों को ट्रेनिंग देकर आगे बढ़ने के मौके दे रही है। एकेडमी ने इस सीजन में पंजाब की दूसरी एकेडमियों की टीमों के साथ सीरीज खेली और अच्छा खेल दिखा जीत हासिल की। पिछले 10 मैच में कप अकेडमी ने 10 के 10 मैच जीत कर शानदार रिकॉर्ड बनाया। बद्दोवाल स्थित ग्राउंड में हुए मैच में कैप अकेडमी ने टाइगर्स इलेवन को 7 विकेट से मात दी। मैच में कैप की तरफ से बॉलिंग करते हुए बचन सिंह ने शानदार खेल दिखाया और 5 ओवर में 17 रन देकर 5 विकेट चटकाए। 124 रन के आसान से लक्ष्य का पीछा कर कैप एकेडमी के बल्लेबाज हरमन ढिल्लों और मुजीब के बढ़िया खेल से टीम ने 16 ओवरों में ही लक्ष्य को हासिल कर सीजन की 10वीं जीत हासिल की।

डायरेक्टर अमित कौंडल ने बताया कि जम्मू-कश्मीर से लेकर उत्तर प्रदेश तक के उभरते खिलाड़ी उनकी एकेडमी में ट्रेनिंग ले रहे हैं। 27 नवंबर से अमृतसर में शुरू होने वाले पंजाब टी-20 कप में भी उनकी टीम हिस्सा ले रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि अमृतसर के बाद वह टीम को 7 दिन के क्रिकेट टूर पर दुबई लेकर जा रहे हैं, जहां वे दुबई गोल्फ कप में हिस्सा लेंगे। इसमें 6 और देश श्रीलंका, पाकिस्तान, यूएई, इंग्लैंड और बांग्लादेश की टीमें भी हिस्सा ले रही हैं।

