फार्मासिस्ट का फर्जीवाड़ा:एक कंसाइनमेंट के बाद बदल देते गोदाम, 1500 फर्जी बिल पर करनी थी सप्लाई, पकड़ी 6 करोड़ की दवाइयां

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 करोड़ की दवाओं समेत पकड़े आरोपी की निशानदेही पर जयपुर से बरामदगी
  • 70% दवा पंजाब जबकि बाकी की भेजनी थी राजस्थान, दिल्ली
  • 10.20 लाख अल्प्राजोलाम गोलियां
  • 76920 कोडिन कफ सिरप
  • 14400 ट्रामाडोल इंजेक्शन

राजस्थान में बैठकर कई राज्यों में नशीली दवाइयों की सप्लाई देने के आरोप में चार साथियों समेत पकड़े गए फार्मासिस्ट प्रेम रत्न ने पूछताछ में और खुलासे किए। उसकी निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने जयपुर के एक गोदाम में रेड कर भारी मात्रा में प्रतिबंधित दवाइयां बरामद की हैं। लेकिन उसका नौकर वहां से भाग निकला।

आरोपी द्वारा उक्त दवाइयां सप्लाई करने के लिए 1500 फर्जी बिल तैयार किए हुए थे। गोदाम से 10.20 लाख अल्प्राजोलाम गोलियां, 76920 कोडिन कफ सिरप, 14 हजार चार सौ ट्रामाडोल इंजेक्शन बरामद किए गए हैं। जिनकी कीमत छह करोड़ रुपए के करीब है। इनमें से 70 फीसदी पंजाब जबकि बाकी की राजस्थान और दिल्ली भेजी जानी थी।

थाना डेहलों पुलिस ने जयपुर के वरिंदर सिंह उर्फ रिंकू के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस कमिश्नर राकेश अग्रवाल और जाॅइंट कमिश्नर कंवरदीप कौर ने बताया कि आरोपी प्रेम रत्न और उसके चार साथी अर्जुन, गुलशन, रणजीत सिंह व दमनप्रीत सिंह को चार करोड़ की दवाइयों समेत गिरफ्तार किया था। प्रेम से पूछताछ के दौरान उसने बताया कि पहले पकड़ी चार करोड़ की दो कंसाइनमेंट के अलावा जयपुर के नंगल जैसबोरा के एक गोदाम में एक कंसाइनमेंट पड़ी है। जिसके चलते पुलिस ने ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर के साथ मिलकर रेड करके दवाइयां बरामद की।

जाली बिल और लैपटॉप खोलेगा राज
एडीसीपी जसकिरन जीत सिंह तेजा ने बताया कि आरोपी प्रेम रत्न ने दवाइयों के 1500 से अधिक फर्जी बिल तैयार किऐ थे। वह बिल राजस्थान, जयपुर, दिल्ली के एमबीबीएस डॉक्टरों के थे। आरोपियों ने उन्हीं बिल के आधार पर पंजाब, राजस्थान, दिल्ली समेत कई स्टेट में नशा सप्लाई करना था। लेकिन उससे पहले ही पकड़े गए। जबकि आरोपियों के पास से एक लैपटॉप बरामद हुआ है। जिसमें उन्होंने कब कहा और किससे दवाइयां मंगवाई थी और आगे किसे सप्लाई की समेत सारा डाटा मौजूद है।

जीएसटी से बचने को काटता था 49 हजार से नीचे के बिल
एसएचओ सुखदेव सिंह के अनुसार आरोपी प्रेम को पता था कि 50 हजार से अधिक रकम रखने पर ई-बिल जनरेट होगा। जिससे बिल में जीएसटी लगेगा। इसलिए वह 43 या 49 हजार तक का कैश बिल काटता था। इससे इनकम टैक्स वालों को भी पता नहीं चलता था। हालांकि पुलिस ने गोदाम में से 12 और दवाइयां बरामद की। जिनकी कीमत 34 .66 लाख रुपए है।

वेरिफिकेशन से पहले ही छोड़ देते थे गोदाम
जांच अफसर ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने जयपुर में कई गोदाम लिए थे। वे एक कंसाइनमेंट के बाद गोदाम बदल लेते थे। चार करोड़ की दवाइयां पकड़ने पर उन्होंने दूसरे गोदाम से दवाइयां नए गोदाम में शिफ्ट की। मौजूदा समय में आरोपियों ने एक रिहायशी बिल्डिंग के नीचे गोदाम लिया था। अभी उसकी वेरिफिकेशन करानी थी। आरोपी वेरिफिकेशन से पहले ही गोदाम छोड़ देते थे। जांच अफसर अनुसार फरार आरोपी वरिंदर कुमार पिछले पांच साल से उसके साथ काम कर रहा है। वह अभी जयपुर छोड़कर किसी दूसरी स्टेट में फरार हो चुका है।

चार कंपनियों के नाम आए सामने, शिकंजा कसना शुरू
आरोपी प्रेम रत्न द्वारा दिल्ली, सोनीपत, उत्तराखंड और राजस्थान की चार कंपनियों से दवाइयां फर्जी लाइसेंस पर ली जाती थी। पुलिस के अनुसार फर्जी लाइसेंस पर दवाइयां लेने की कंपनियों को भी जानकारी थी। लेकिन वे फिर भी कोकिन और अफीम से तैयार की पाबंदीशुदा दवाइयां आरोपी को सप्लाई करते रहे। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई में कंपनियों को भी शामिल कर लिया है।​​​​​​​

