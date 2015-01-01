पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:कांग्रेसी-अकाली नेताओं पर तस्करों को संरक्षण देने का आरोप, प्रदर्शन

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
भारत नगर चौक पर धरना प्रदर्शन करते आप नेता।
  • आम आदमी पार्टी ने कांग्रेसी और अकाली तो लोक इंसाफ पार्टी ने एक आप विधायक को लिया आड़े हाथों

आम आदमी पार्टी ने कांग्रेसी नेताओं और अकालियों पर नशा तस्करों को संरक्षण देने के आरोप लगाकर भारत नगर चाैक पर प्रदेश सरकार और सुखबीर बादल का पुतला फूंक कर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। इसकी अगुवाई आप विधायक सरबजीत कौर माणुके, गढ़शंकर से विधायक जै कृष्ण सिंह रोड़ी और प्रदेश यूथ विंग के सह-प्रधान अनमोल गगन मान ने की।

माणुके ने कहा कि कांग्रेसी और अकालियों ने हमेशा ही पंजाब के लोगों से धोखा किया है। और उनको आर्थिक तौर पर लूटने के बाद अब पंजाब के नौजवानों का भविष्य भी खत्म करने पर लगे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकारों के संरक्षण के बिना कोई भी नशा तस्कर प्रदेश में कार्य नहीं कर सकता। गढ़शंकर से विधायक जै कृष्ण सिंह रोड़ी ने कहा कि पहले अकाली और अब प्रदेश सरकार के खासम खास नौजवानों की जिंदगियों को तबाह कर रहे हैं। इस मौके पर आप के प्रदेश संयुक्त सचिव अमनदीप सिंह मोही, लुधियाना शहरी के जिला प्रधान सीए सुरेश गोयल, फतेहगढ़ साहिब के जिला प्रधान जसविंदर सिंह बुलाड़ा, रोपड़ के जिला प्रधान एडवोकेट दिनेश चड्ढा, मोहाली के जिला प्रधान परमिंदर सिंह जसवाल, बरनाला के जिला प्रधान गुरदीप सिंह बाठ, मोगा के जिला प्रधान हरमनजीत सिंह, जालंधर शहरी के प्रधान रजिंदर कौर, जलंधर देहाती के प्रधान प्रिंसिपल प्रेम कुमार, नवांशहर के प्रधान शिवचरन सिंह चैची, संगरूर के जिला प्रधान गुरदेव सिंह व अन्य मौजूद थे।

सर्किट हाउस में सन्नी कैंथ प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करते हुए।
सर्किट हाउस में सन्नी कैंथ प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करते हुए।

इधर आप विधायक पर जाली सर्टिफिकेट देने के लगाए आरोप

लोक इंसाफ पार्टी के नेता और विस हलका गिल के इंचार्ज गगनदीप सिंह सन्नी कैंथ ने सर्किट हाउस में प्रेसवार्ता में एक अाप विधायक पर जाली सर्टिफिकेट देने के आरोप लगाए। कैंथ ने आरोप लगाते कहा कि आप विधायक ने कई स्टूडेंट्स को डिस्टेंस स्टडी कराने के नाम पर जाली सर्टीफिकेट बना कर दिए। वहीं, ठगी का शिकार हुई महिला अमरपाल कौर ने आरोप लगाते कहा कि आप विधायक उनके साथ बच्चों को पढ़ाती थी। इस दौरान विधायक ने बच्चों को पास कराने व नौकरी दिलाने की जिम्मेदारी ली थी। फीस के नाम पर पैसे लेते रहीं और चार साल बाद नकली सर्टिफिकेट दे दिए। इस बात का पता तब चला जब इसकी इंक्वायरी बैंक नौकरी में की गई। कैंथ ने कहा कि जाली सर्टिफिकेट के नाम पर घपले संबंधी लोक इंसाफ पार्टी के प्रधान सिमरजीत सिंह बैंस के साथ विधानसभा में शिकायत करेंगे और आप विधायक से इस्तीफा देने की मांग करेंगे।

