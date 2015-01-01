पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंट्रोवर्सी:गोसाईं के नाम पर मिनी रोज गार्डन के नामकरण का कांग्रेसी सुझाव भाजपा ने विरोध की आशंका से ‘मजबूरन’ नकारा

लुधियाना42 मिनट पहले
  • गोसाईं के भोग में नीटू के सुझाव पर विधायक डावर ने जताई थी सहमति

हलका सेंट्रल के मिनी रोज गार्डन का नामकरण वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता स्व.सतपाल गोसाईं के नाम पर करने का कांग्रेसी-सुझाव ‘मजबूरन’ भाजपा को नकारना पड़ा। हालांकि इस ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट को गोसाईं ने ही पूरा करा भगवान महावीर के नाम समर्पित किया था। नाम बदलने से समुदाय विशेष के विरोध की आशंका से भाजपा भावनात्मक संकट में फंस गई। भोग के बाद इस सुझाव पर उभरते विरोधाभास की भनक लगते ही भाजपा

जिला नेतृत्व ने सार्वजनिक पक्ष भी रख दिया। जिला प्रधान पुष्पेंद्र सिंघल की अगुवाई में भाजपा के शिष्टमंडल ने मेयर से मुलाकात कर इस बाबत ज्ञापन भी सौंपा। इसमें स्पष्ट किया गया कि पार्टी मिनी रोज गार्डन का नाम बदलने के पक्ष में नहीं है। ऐसे में लोगों को बीच अब इसे लेकर भी चर्चा है कि कहीं इसके पीछे कांग्रेस और भाजपा के बीच सियासी फायदा लेने की मंशा तो नहीं है।

गोसाईं ने खुद इस ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट को करवाया था पूरा

गोसाईं का घर किदवई नगर में है। उसके पास स्थित मिनी रोज गार्डन का वास्तविक नाम भगवान महावीर पार्क है। गोसाईं के राजनीतिक शिष्य रहे कांग्रेसी कौंसलर गुरदीप नीटू ने यह मुद्दा उठाया था। उनके भोग में मंच से नीटू गोसाईं के नाम पर मिनी रोज गार्डन के नामकरण के उनके सुझाव रखा तो कांग्रेसी विधायक डावर ने भी समर्थन किया। जो गोसाईं के मुकाबले चुनाव लड़े, हारे-जीते और दोनों के बीच सियासी-रंजिश तक रही थी।

मिनी रोज गार्डन के नामकरण के पीछे मेरी या विधायक डावर की सियासी मंशा कतई नहीं थी। कोई और स्थान देख यादगारी जरूर बनवाएंगे। -गुरदीप सिंह नीटू, कौंसलर

नेतृत्व मिनी रोज गार्डन का नाम बदलने के पक्ष में नहीं है। उनके परिजनों से चर्चा कर जल्द प्रस्ताव तैयार कर शासन-प्रशासन को दिया जाएगा। -पुष्पेंद्र सिंघल, जिला भाजपा प्रधान

