हेरोइन समेत पकड़े गए पूर्व अकाली सरपंच का मामला:आरोपियों का साथी काबू, आज कोर्ट में करेंगे पेश

लुधियाना36 मिनट पहले
स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स (एसटीएफ) बॉर्डर रेंज अमृतसर की ओर से पूर्व अकाली सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह राणो, रवेज सिंह, रणदीप सिंह और इकबाल सिंह को हेरोइन समेत गिरफ्तार किया गया था। पुलिस ने आरोपियों से पूछताछ के बाद उनके एक और साथी को बटाला से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी बटाला का रहने वाला अमनिंदर सिंह उर्फ रवि है। रवि आरोपी गुरदीप सिंह के साथ नशे का लेनदेन करता था।

वे इकट्‌ठे मिलकर तस्करी करते थे। हालाकि अभी तक पुलिस ने आरोपी रवि के पास से कुछ बरामद नहीं किया है। उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है। हालांकि पुलिस आरोपियों के जेल से लेकर आए एक तस्कर साथी से भी पूछताछ कर उनके साथियों का पता लगाने में जुटी है। उक्त तस्कर जेल से किस तरह नेटवर्क चला रहा था और वे कैसे गुरदीप के साथ नशे का व्यापार कर रहा था।

सभी चीजों को लेकर पुलिस जांच में जुटी है। उक्त तस्कर का रिमांड खत्म होने के चलते शनिवार अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। पुलिस द्वारा जेल से उसका और रिमांड लेने के लिए भी अपील की जाएगी। गौर हो कि पूर्व सरपंच व उसके तीन अन्य साथियों को पुलिस ने पांच किलो 392 ग्राम हेरोइन के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था।

आरोपियों के एक साथी रवि को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उनसे बाकी साथियों को लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। जल्द ही दूसरे आरोपियों को भी पकड़ लिया जाएगा।
-बलकार सिंह, आईजी एसटीएफ

