नेशनल क्लीन एयर प्रोगाम:वायु प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए निगम-पीपीसीबी करेगा अच्छा काम तो हर वर्ष मिलेगा फंड, 26 करोड़ जारी

  • बिगड़ रही हवा में सुधार के लिए केंद्र ने जारी किया फंड, निगम कमिश्नर ने की पीपीसीबी मेंबर सेक्रेटरी समेत अफसरों से मीटिंग
  • वायु प्रदूषण पर काम न हुआ तो फंड में की जाएगी कटौती, रोक भी संभव

बिगड़ रही हवा की गुणवत्ता में सुधार को जिले के लिए 26 करोड़ रुपए का फंड जारी किया गया है। ये फंड केंद्र सरकार ने नेशनल क्लीन एयर प्रोग्राम के तहत जारी किया है। यह प्रोग्राम 5 सालों के लिए तय किया गया है। हर साल वायु प्रदूषण को लेकर अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने पर फंड और बढ़ेगा।

वहीं, निगम और पीपीसीबी ने अगर इस प्रोग्राम को गंभीरता से न लिया तो फंड में कटौती की जा सकती है। केंद्र की ओर से जारी फंड को सही तरीके से एयर क्वालिटी में सुधार लाने के लिए इस्तेमाल में लाया जा सके, इसे लेकर निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप कुमार सभ्रवाल की अगुवाई में जोन डी में मीटिंग हुई। इसमें पीपीसीबी मेंबर सेक्रेटरी करुणेश गर्ग, चीफ इंजीनियर जीएस मजीठिया, सीनियर एन्वायरनमेंट इंजीनियर संदीप बहल, जॉइंट कमिश्नर स्वाति टिवाणा, एसई बीएंडआर, एसई ओएंडएम राजिंदर सिंह और ब्रांच अफसर मौजूद रहे। इसके बाद अफसरों ने फोकल पॉइंट में बन रहे सीईटीपी का दौरा भी किया।

निगम के पास नहीं स्वीपिंग मशीन, पीपीसीबी ने खरीदी
सिटी की सड़कों पर मैकेनिकल स्वीपिंग के लिए 1.5 करोड़ रुपए पीपीसीबी की तरफ से नगर निगम को मशीन की खरीद करने के लिए जारी कर दिए गए हैं। इसकी पुष्टि सीनियर एनवायरमेंट इंजीनियर संदीप बहल ने की। हालांकि नगर निगम की तरफ से मशीनरी की खरीदी नहीं की गई है। जबकि 1.5 करोड़ का फंड केंद्र सरकार की योजना के तहत नहीं जोड़ा गया है, ये अलग से पीपीसीबी की तरफ से जारी किया गया है।

प्रोजेक्टों की जल्द तैयार करनी होगी डीपीआर
साल 2020-21 के लिए फंड मंजूर किया गया है। ऐसे में अब मार्च में चार महीने और बचे हैं। ऐसे में इन 26 करोड़ से शहर में हवा की गुणवत्ता में सुधारने के लिए निगम को अलग-अलग कामों की डीपीआर तुरंत तैयार कर पेश करनी होगी। डीपीआर मंजूरी के बाद ही फंड जारी होगा। इससे प्रोजेक्ट पर काम किया जा सकेगा।

इन मुख्य बिंदुओं पर करना होगा काम

  • ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लाइटों पर खड़े होते वाहनों से वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ने से रोकने को प्रबंध करने होंगे।
  • कूड़े को आग लगाने की घटनाओं पर काबू पाना होगा।
  • सड़कों पर उठती धूल-मिट्‌टी के उत्पन्न होने को खत्म करने के लिए मैकेनिकल स्वीपिंग सिस्टम अपनाना होगा।
  • अलग-अलग जगहों पर वायु प्रदूषण की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए नई साइटों पर मशीनरी लगाई जाएगी।
  • सड़कों को गड्ढा मुक्त करने रखने के लिए नया विकल्प तलाशना होगा।
  • शहर में 100% कूड़े की सेग्रीगेशन करने के लिए बंदोबस्त करना होगा।
  • कूड़े के प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट को पूरी क्षमता पर चलाना यकीनी बनाया जाएगा।
  • वॉर्डों के सेकेंडरी गार्बेज पॉइंटों को खत्म कर उन्हें खूबसूरत बनाने पर काम करना होगा।
  • प्रदूषण फैलाने वाली गाड़ियों, फैक्ट्रियों, डाइंग, वाशिंग यूनिट और अन्य कॉमर्शियल गतिविधियों के जरिए वायु प्रदूषण फैलाने पर रोक लगाने के लिए बंदोबस्त करने होंगे।
  • कंस्ट्रक्शन साइटों पर उठने वाली धूल-मिट्‌टी को रोकने के लिए प्रबंध करने होंगे।
