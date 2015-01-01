पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:विकास कार्य न होने पर कौंसलर ने लोगों के साथ किया प्रदर्शन

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कौंसलर राय का आरोप, विस और निगम चुनाव में हारे कांग्रेसी नेता नहीं होने दे रहे विकास कार्य

वॉर्ड 26 के अकाली कौंसलर सुरजीत सिंह राय ने इलाका निवासियों के साथ विकास कार्य न होने के मुद्दे पर 33 फुटा रोड पर धरना लगा रोष प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने इलजाम लगाया कि विधानसभा और नगर निगम चुनाव में शिरोमणि अकाली दल से हार के चलते कांग्रेसी नेता यहां विकास कार्य नहीं होने दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि अगर जल्द इलाके में सड़क-पानी जैसी बुनियादी समस्याएं हल न हुईं तो एक महीने पर बाद चंडीगढ़ हाईवे जाम किया जाएगा। रोष प्रदर्शन में शिअद यूथ विंग के महासचिव सिमरनजीत सिंह ढिल्लों भी शामिल रहे। इस मौके पर उनके साथ इलाका कौंसलर ने सवाल किया कि अगर डेवलपमेंट फंड जारी हो गया तो सत्ताधारी कांग्रेसी उसका ब्योरा दें। निगम मुख्यालय पर धरने प्रदर्शन व सदन में मुद्दा उठाने के बावजूद 33 ‌फुटा रोड चार साल से नहीं बना, जिसे एक दर्जन से ज्यादा कालोनियों के लोग प्रभावित हैं। इलाके में पानी की कमी के बावजूद ट्यूबवेल नहीं लगने दिया गया। दरअसल इलाका विधायक व कौंसलर अकाली होने के कारण कांग्रेसी सियासी भेदभाव कर रहे हैं।

अकाली नेता खुद सियासी स्टंट कर इलाका निवासियों को गुमराह कर रहे हैं। चुनाव हारने के बावजूद मेरे सहित सीनियर कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने इलाके के विकास के प्रयास किए। जनवरी तक मेन रोड तैयार हो जाएगी। अन्य विकास कार्य भी पहल के आधार पर होंगे, उनके टेंडर मंजूर हो चुके हैं। -सुशील कुमार शीला

