पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यूआईडी नंबर:सीपी ऑफिस का कंप्लेंट ट्रैकिंग सिस्टम फेल कई दिन बाद आ रहा यूआईडी नंबर का मैसेज

राजदीप सिंह सैनी | लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कई बार नहीं मिलता यूआईडी नंबर, मैसेज आ जाए तो भी संबंधित थाने-अफसर के पास नहीं पहुंचती शिकायतें

पुलिस कमिश्नर दफ्तर में पीड़ितों की शिकायतों को ट्रेस करने के लिए शुरू किया ऑनलाइन ट्रैकिंग सिस्टम फेल हो चुका है। शिकायत का यूआईडी नंबर ट्रैक न होने के कारण पीड़ितों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। अब इसके बाद यूआईडी नंबर का मैसेज सिस्टम शुरू किया गया है, लेकिन इससे भी पीड़ितों को कई बार सरकारी महकमों के चक्कर काटने पड़ते हैं। दरअसल कई शिकायतों पर यूआईडी नंबर लगने का मैसेज नहीं आता। अगर कुछ दिन बाद मैसेज आ भी जाए तो पीड़ित संबंधित सरकारी अफसर के दफ्तर और थाने के चक्कर काटते रहते हैं, लेकिन वहां शिकायत ही नहीं पहुंची होती।

इस वजह से शिकायतों को ट्रेस करने में पीड़ितों को दिक्कत आती है। जानकारी के अनुसार सीपी दफ्तर में रोज सैकड़ों लोग शिकायतें देने आते हैं। इन पर बाद में यूआईडी नंबर लगाकर शिकायतकर्ता के मोबाइल पर मैसेज के जरिए यूआईडी नंबर, किस अफसर और थाने में शिकायत जांच के लिए जाएगी, उसका नाम लिखा होता है। इस मैसेज सिस्टम को शुरू तो किया गया, लेकिन कई पीड़ितों को मैसेज नहीं आते तो कई बार देरी से आने के कारण वह परेशान होते रहते हैं।

पीड़ित कई दिन तक इधर-उधर चक्कर काटने के लिए हो रहे मजबूर- जानकारी के अनुसार मैसेज न आने पर पीड़ित फिर पूछताछ करने सीपी दफ्तर आते हैं। इन्हें वहीं बने रिकॉर्ड मेंटनेंस रूम में पूछताछ के लिए भेजा जाता है, जहां पर उन्हें यूआईडी नंबर और संबंधित अफसर-थाने के पास शिकायत जांच के लिए जाने की जानकारी दी जाती है। इसके बाद पीड़ित वहां पहुंचते हैं, लेकिन आगे से मुलाजिम उनके पास शिकायत न आने की बात कहकर लौटा देते हैं। इसके बाद वह फिर सीपी दफ्तर पहुंचते हैं। इसी तरह कई दिन इधर-उधर घूमना पड़ता है।

कई बार पीड़ित को सीपी ऑफिस से एक अफसर के पास जांच के लिए शिकायत जाने की बात कही जाती है। जब पीड़ित उनके पास पहुंचे तो पता चलता है कि उन्होंने भी आगे दूसरे अफसर को शिकायत जांच को भेज दी होती है। पुलिस महकमे ने पहले यूआईडी नंबर को पुलिस की वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन सर्च करने का सिस्टम शुरू किया था। इस पर शिकायत का नंबर डालने पर पता चलता था कि शिकायत किस अफसर और थाने के पास है। जबकि उससे पहले किस-किस विभाग और मुलाजिम के पास शिकायत में जांच की गई। इसका भी डाटा रहता था, लेकिन ट्रैकिंग सिस्टम कुछ समय चलने के बाद बंद हो गया। इसके बाद अभी तक नहीं चल सका।

ससुरालियों की ओर से मारपीट कर घर से निकालने को लेकर मैंने सीपी दफ्तर में कई बार शिकायत दी है। पहली बार ऑनलाइन शिकायत दी थी तो मुझे नंबर नहीं मिला। फिर शिकायत की तो यूआईडी नंबर मिल गया। मगर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई न करने पर फिर शिकायत दी। अब जनवरी में खुद जाकर दोबारा शिकायत दी। इस पर तीन दिन बाद यूआईडी नंबर का मैसेज आया। तब तक मुझे सीपी दफ्तर के चक्कर काटने पड़े। फिर संबंधित थाने पता किया तो वहां शिकायत नहीं आई थी। करीब एक हफ्ते बाद शिकायत वहां पहुंची। -रिया नंदा, पीड़िता

करीब एक महीना पहले मेरी तरफ से कुछ शरारती लोगों के खिलाफ गलत शब्दावली प्रयोग करने के आरोप में शिकायत दी थी। पहले तो यूआईडी नंबर का मैसेज नहीं आया। 5 दिन बीतने के बाद पता चला कि वह एक अफसर के पास जांच के लिए भेजी गई है। अफसर के पास पहले दिन शिकायत थी। दूसरे दिन पता चला कि वह किसी ओर अफसर को जांच के लिए भेज दी है। अब शिकायत किसके पास है, इसका पता नहीं चला। -विनीतपाल सिंह, पीड़ित

मोटरसाइकिल सवार दो बदमाशों ने झपटमारी करके मोबाइल छीन लिया था। इसकी थाने में शिकायत दी, मगर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। फिर पुलिस कमिश्नर की ई-मेल पर शिकायत भेजी, लेकिन उसका कोई मैसेज नहीं आया। कई बार चक्कर काटे, संबंधित थाने में भी जाकर पता किया। मगर कुछ पता नहीं चल सका। आज तक वह शिकायत कहां गई, किसने जांच की या नहीं, इसकी जानकारी ही नहीं मिली। मैंने इसके बाद शिकायत ही नहीं दी। -हरप्रीत कौर, पीड़िता

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser