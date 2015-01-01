पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:अपने खाते में पैसे डलवा बलबीर स्टोर के अकाउंट में दिखाते थे, 4 करोड़ ठगे

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • स्टोर के कैशियर ने पत्नी व अन्य के साथ मिलकर की ठगी
  • सैलरी दी नहीं, रिकॉर्ड में दिखाया दे दी

मॉडल टाउन के बलबीर स्टोर में एक कैशियर ने अपनी पत्नी, अकाउंटेंट व पहले नौकरी छोड़ चुके वर्कर के साथ मिलकर चार करोड़ रुपए की ठगी मार ली। थाना मॉडल टाउन पुलिस ने मॉडल टाउन के हरिंदरपाल सिंह की शिकायत पर न्यू गुरु नानक नगर के अंकित मनचंदा, साहनेवाल के लक्खी कपिला, जमालपुर के सतविंदर सिंह और उसकी पत्नी अमनदीप कौर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। एएसआई सुदर्शन कुमार ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता का मॉडल टाउन मार्केट में बलबीर रेडीमेड स्टोर है।

शिकायतकर्ता के अनुसार उक्त आरोपी अंकित मनचंदा 2015 से उनके पास अकाउंटेंट है। जबकि लक्खी कपिला पिछले तीन साल से उनके पास कैशियर था। लेकिन उसने 2019 में नौकरी छोड़ दी। जिसके बाद उसकी जगह पर जनवरी से सतविंदर नौकरी करने लगा। जबकि अमनदीप कौर उसकी पत्नी है। शिकायतकर्ता के अनुसार उनके स्टोर के नाम से पंजाब एंड सिंध बैंक मॉडल टाउन ब्रांच में अकाउंट है। स्टोर की रोजाना की क्लेक्शन को कैशियर व अकाउंटेंट की ओर से मिलकर जमा कराया जाता है।

लेकिन आरोपी सतविंदर सिंह ने उसी बैंक में अपना अकाउंट खुलवा रखा था। जिसके चलते आरोपी कलेक्शन जमा कराने के दौरान 4-5 वाउचर का इस्तेमाल करते थे। जिसमें से दो वाउचर से स्टोर के अकाउंट में पेमेंट जमा करवा देते, जबकि बाकी की पेमेंट अपने अकाउंट में जमा करवा लेते थे। फिर उन्हीं वाउचर को ही स्टोर के खाते में दिखा देते। कई बार आरोपी सतविंदर पेमेंट अपने छह साल पहले मर चुके भाई राजिंदर सिंह के अकाउंट में डलवा देता था। जबकि कुछ पेमेंट उसने अमनदीप के खाते में भी जमा करवाई। इसी तरह करके आरोपी ठगी मारते रहे।

सैलरी दी नहीं, रिकॉर्ड में दिखाया दे दी

शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि आरोपियों की ओर से वर्करों को सैलरी देने की बात कहकर अकाउंट से पैसे निकलवा लिए जाते थे। लेकिन असलियत में वे वर्करों को सैलरी देते ही नहीं थे। वह उक्त पेमेंट अपने पास रखकर दस्तावेजों में वर्करों को देने का रिकाॅर्ड बना देते थे। इसी तरह उन्होंने करीब चार करोड़ रुपए की ठगी मार ली। जब शिकायतकर्ता को शक हुआ तो उन्होंने खुद डाटा चेक किया। जिससे ठगी का पता चला। उन्होंने आरोपी अंकित से पूछताछ की, तो उसने अपनी गलती मानकर सवा 10 लाख देने की बात कही। लेकिन नहीं दिए। फिलहाल इस मामले में किसी भी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

