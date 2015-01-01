पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खन्ना से खबर:नेशनल हाईवे के अफसरों से बोले डीसी,अगर फगवाड़ा में बन सकते हैं पिलर वाले पुल तो खन्ना में क्यों नहीं

लुधियानएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अमलोह रोड का जायजा लेने पहुंचे डीसी, अफसराें को काम में तेजी लाने की दी हिदायत

करीब दस सालोें से नेशनल हाईवे पर मिट्टी वाले फ्लाईओवर बनने के बाद संताप झेल रहे शहरवासियों को पिलर वाले फ्लाईओवर की सौगत मिल सकती है। अमलोह रोड के पास धंस चुके फ्लाईओवर की रिपेयर के काम का जायजा लेने आए डीसी वरिंदर शर्मा ने नैशनल हाईवे के अधिकारियों से दो टूक बात करते इसकी डिमांड रख दी है। डीसी शर्मा ने कहा कि अगर फगवाड़ा में पिलर वाला पुल बन सकता है तो खन्ना में इसे क्यों नहीं बनाया जा सकता है। हालांकि नैशनल हाईवे के अधिकारियों ने इस पर कोई भी जवाब नहीं दिया, लेकिन डीसी द्वारा मुद्दा उठाने के बाद शहरवासियों के लिए पिलर वाले पुल को लेकर एक आशा की किरण

जरूर जाग गई है। दो दिन पहले पिलर वाले पुल की डिमांड को लेकर शुरू हुए संघर्ष करने वाले समाजसेवियोें में भी डीसी की बात को लेकर हलचल तेज हो गई है। हाईवे की रिपेयर का जायजा लेने पहुंचे डीसी ने अधिकारियोें को रिपेयर के काम में तेजी लाने की दी हिदायत दी। जिस पर अधिकारियों ने 28 दिसंबर तक रिपेयर का काम पूरा करने का अल्टीमेटम दिया है। डीसी ने कहा कि प्रशासन की पूरी कोशिश होगी कि

लोगों के लिए नए साल से पहले फ्लाईओवर को पहले की तरह खोल दिया जाए। डीसी वरिंदर शर्मा के साथ विधायक गुरकीरत सिंह कोटली, एसएसपी गुरशरणदीप सिंह ग्रेवाल, एसडीएम हरबंस सिंह, नेशनल हाईवे अथारटी प्रोजेक्ट अफसर वरिंदर सिंह, ब्लाक कांग्रेस प्रधान जतिंदर पाठक, यूथ जिला कांग्रेस प्रधान अमित तिवाड़ी के अलावा प्रशासन के अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

फ्लाईओवर की मिट्टी खिसकने में चूहों की जिम्मेदारी तय करने में होती रही माथापच्ची! खन्ना दौरे के दौरान डीसी ने हाईवे के अधिकारियों को रिपेयर के काम में तेजी लाने की हिदायत दी। इस दौरान जब फ्लाईओवर की मिट्टी खिसकने के कारणों पर बात हुई तो हाईवे के अधिकारियों ने इसके पीछे फ्लाईओवर के नीचे कूड़े के डंपों में चूहों की पैदावार को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। अधिकिरायों ने कहा कि खन्ना में अमलोह रोड, ललहेड़ी रोड, समराला रोड से गुजरते फ्लाईअोवर के नीचे कूड़े का डंप हैं जहां अकसर मिट्टी खिसकने की शिकायत आती रहती है। डीसी ने नगर कौंसिल अधिकारियों को आदेश दिए कि फ्लाईओवर के नीचे कोई भी कूड़े का डंप नहीं होना चाहिए। इस डंप से चूहे फ्लाईओवर को नुक्सान पहुंचा रहे हैं। यहां से कूड़ें के डंप को उपयुक्त जगह पर शिफ्ट किया जाए।

