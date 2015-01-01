पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Ludhiana
  • DC's Approval Required Before Firecrackers In Marriage, Ceremonies And Conferences, Will Be Able To Run 2 Hours Of Green Firecrackers On Diwali And Guruparv In Punjab

फैसला:शादी, जलसों और समागमों में पटाखे चलाने से पहले डीसी की मंजूरी जरूरी, पंजाब में दिवाली व गुरुपर्व पर 2 घंटे ग्रीन पटाखे चला सकेंगे

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर ने राज्य के लोगों को दिवाली और गुरुपर्व पर 2 घंटे तक ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने की छूट दे दी है। हालांकि, मंडी गोविंदगढ़ में हवा की गुणवत्ता बेहद खराब होने के कारण 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक पटाखे चलाने पर एनजीटी के आदेश के तहत पाबंदी रहेगी।

राज्य वासी 14 नवंबर को दिवाली की रात 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक, जबकि गुरुपर्व पर सुबह 4 से 5 और रात 9 से 10 बजे के बीच ग्रीन पटाखे चला सकेंगे। वहीं क्रिसमस पर रात 11:55 से रात 12:30 तक पटाखे चलाने की अनुमति रहेगी।

यह आदेश मंगलवार को काेरोना संबंधी वर्चुअल समीक्षा बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने एनजीटी के दिशा-निर्देशों और कोरोना को देखते हुए दिए।

सीएम ने इस संबंध में विज्ञान, तकनीक और पर्यावरण विभाग को नोटिफिकेशन जारी करने के भी निर्देश दिए। वहीं, नियमों की उल्लघंना करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता को निर्देश दिए। वहीं, विवाह शादी, जलसों, कीर्तन, समागमों आदि में पटाखे चलाने से पहले डीसी की मंजूरी लेनी होगी।

क्या हैं ग्रीन पटाखे...

सीएसआईआर की संस्था नीरी ने ऐसे पटाखों की खोज की है जो पारंपरिक पटाखों जैसे ही होते हैं पर इनके जलने से कम प्रदूषण होता है। ग्रीन पटाखे दिखने, जलाने और आवाज में सामान्य पटाखों की तरह ही होते हैं। हालांकि ये जलने पर 50% तक कम प्रदूषण करते हैं।

कंटेनमेंट जोनों से बाहर के क्षेत्रों में होटल, मॉल्स, मल्टीप्लेक्स में बार खोलने की मंजूरी

पंजाब सरकार ने कंटेनमेंट जोनों से बाहर के क्षेत्रों में होटल, शॉपिंग मॉल्स और मल्टीप्लेक्स में बार खोलने की भी मंजूरी दे दी है। इन क्षेत्रों में व्यापारिक क्षेत्रों की मैनेजमेंट स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा समय-समय पर लागू की गई मानक हिदायतों की पालना को यकीनी बनाएगी।

पहले होटल और रेस्टोरेंट को खोलने की दी थी इजाजत

इससे पहले राज्य सरकार ने 8 जून को पंजाब के कंटेनमेंट जोनों से बाहर के क्षेत्रों में होटल, रेस्टोरेंट और अन्य सेवाओं को खोलने की इजाजत दी थी।

इसमें यह शर्त लगाई गई थी कि आबकारी विभाग के लाइसेंस के अनुसार रेंस्टोरेंटों और होटलों के कमरों में शराब परोसी जा सकती है लेकिन बार को पिछले दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार बंद रखना होगा। गाइडलाइन का पाल भी करना होगा।

