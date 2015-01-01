पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जी सीआईए स्टाफ:एक्सपायरी लाइसेंस पर डी-एडिक्शन सेंटर चलाने वाला पकड़ा, जबरन घरों से उठा भर्ती करता था

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

आलमगीर में फर्जी सीआईए स्टाफ मुलाजिम बन जबरन लोगों को डी-एडिक्शन सेंटर में भर्ती कर उनसे वसूली करने के मामले में वॉन्टेड आरोपी को पीओ स्टाफ ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी की पहचान जमालपुर के सुखदेव नगर के जसपाल सिंह के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

एएसआई गुरदेव सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी का गांव आलमगीर में दिशा नशा छुड़ाओ सेंटर है। उन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी के पास पहले सेंटर चलाने का लाइसेंस था, लेकिन वह कुछ महीने पहले एक्सपायर हो चुका था। मगर उसके बावजूद आरोपी सेंटर चला रहा था, लेकिन जब लोग आने बंद हुए तो उसने फर्जी टीम बना लोगों को जबरन घरों से उठा भर्ती करना शुरू कर दिया। पुलिस आरोपी के बाकी साथियों की तलाश कर रही है।

घर में घुस नशा करने वाले को उठा ले जाते थे आरोपी

एएसआई ने बताया कि आरोपी ने तीन साथियों से मिल फर्जी सीआईए टीम बना रखी थी। वह इलाकों में घूमकर देखते कि किस घर में नशा के आदी युवक रहते हैं। आरोपी उस घर में घुस जबरन नशा करने वाले को उठा ले जाते थे।

उसे सेंटर में भर्ती कर परिवार से 20 हजार रुपए ले लेते थे। पुलिस को इसकी सूचना मिली थी। इसके चलते डेहलों पुलिस ने एसएमओ साहनेवाल, तहसीलदार समेत 30 अगस्त 2018 को रेड की।

आरोपी के सेंटर का ताला तोड़ 42 लोगों को रिहा कराया गया था। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उसकी तलाश शुरू की, लेकिन वह पकड़ा नहीं गया। इसके बाद कोर्ट ने उसे 14 दिसंबर को भगोड़ा करार दे दिया।

