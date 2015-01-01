पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:मृत्युदर 4%, इस महीने 3 दिन ऐसे जब जिले के एक भी मरीज की नहीं हुई मौत

लुधियाना5 मिनट पहले
  • 98 नए पाॅजिटिव, 3 मरीजों की मौत, 35 डिस्चार्ज

लुधियाना की मृत्यु दर जहां 4.3 फीसदी तक पहुंच चुकी थी वहीं, अब मृत्यु दर 4 फीसदी हो चुकी है। इस संख्या को लगातार कम करने के लिए आम लोगों को भी अपना योगदान देना होगा। मास्क पहनने, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने से कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोका जा सकता है। नवंबर के 13 दिनों में 3 दिन ऐसे भी रहे हैं जिसमें लुधियाना जिले के एक भी कोविड-19 मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। वहीं, नवंबर में अब तक लुधियाना के 23 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

जिले के अब तक 862 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। शुक्रवार को कोविड-19 के 98 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इसमें से लुधियाना के 85 संक्रमित हैं। जबकि अन्य जिलों व राज्यों के 13 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। शुक्रवार को तीन मरीजों की मौत हुई जिनमें से दो लुधियाना से संबंधित हैं। वहीं 35 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। जिले में अब तक 21245 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। 19663 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जिले में 720 एक्टिव केस हैं। एक्टिव केस में से 544 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। 93 मरीज गवर्नमेंट व प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हैं। इनमें से 86 मरीज लेवल-2 के एडमिट हैं। जबकि लुधियाना के 7 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। बाहरी जिलों व राज्यों से अब तक 2955 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। जिनमें से 86 एक्टिव केस हैं। जबकि 346 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

सैंपलिंग की रफ्तार फिर बढ़ाई, 2076 सैंपल लिए
दो दिनों से सैंपल्स की संख्या में भी इजाफा हुआ है। शुक्रवार को 2076 सैंपल्स लिए गए। इसमें आरटी पीसीआर के लिए 2014, रैपिड एंटीजन के 58 सैंपल और ट्रूनेट पर 4 सैंपल लिए गए। 2069 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। 413578 सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। 411509 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट आ चुकी है। जिसमें से 387309 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है। शुक्रवार को 29 रैपिड रिस्पाॅन्स टीम द्वारा 182 शकी मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई जिनमें से 166 को होम क्वॉरेंटाइन किया गया। 1319 एक्टिव होम क्वारेंटाइन केस हैं। अब तक 48177 शकी मरीजों को होम क्वॉरेंटाइन किया जा चुका है।

मृतकों में महिला भी शामिल: शुक्रवार को लुधियाना के दो कोविड पॉजीटिव मरीजों की मौत हुई। इसमें एक महिला व पुरुष हैं। समराला की रहने वाली 88 वर्षीय महिला कोरोनरी आर्टरी डिजीज से पीड़ित थीं। चंडीगढ़ रोड के रहने वाले 45 वर्षीय पुरुष क्रॉनिक किडनी डिजीज, यूटीआई और कोरोनरी आर्टरी डिजीज की बीमारियों से भी पीड़ित थे। शुक्रवार को पॉजिटिव आए केसेस में एक गर्भवती महिला, दो कैदी, एसएआरआई के 1 मरीज की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही। इसके अलावा पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क के 7 लोग, ओपीडी के 23 मरीजों और आईएलआई के 39 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव पाई गई।

