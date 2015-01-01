पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनएचएआई के डिजाइन में सुधार हो:शहर की महत्वपूर्ण समस्याओं, सर्विस रोड पर भीड़भाड़, ड्रेनेज सिस्टम, अंडरब्रिज की दयनीय स्थिति पर चर्चा की

लुधियाना3 घंटे पहले
सीआईसीयू ने नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। इस दौरान सीआईसीयू मेंबरों ने शहर के महत्वपूर्ण समस्याओं, सर्विस रोड पर भीड़भाड़, ड्रेनेज सिस्टम, अंडर ब्रिज की दयनीय स्थिति, शेरपुर चौक पर भीड़ आदि पर चर्चा की।

एनएचएआई की टीम ने स्थलों का दौरा किया और सीआईसीयू के प्रतिनिधि के साथ एक विस्तृत बैठक की। सीआईसीयू ने एनएचएआई के डिजाइन में सुधार पर जोर दिया क्योंकि यह 30 साल पहले डिजाइन किया गया था और समय बीतने के साथ शहर की आवश्यकता बदल गई है।

एनएचएआई की टीम ने अपडेट किया कि शेरपुर और ताजपुर रोड एग्जिट पॉइंट को अपग्रेड किया जा रहा है और टेंडर प्रक्रिया में और साहनेवाल जंक्शन को भी अपग्रेड किया जा रहा है। पानी की निकासी के बारे में उन्होंने सीआईसीयू से रेन वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग को अपग्रेड करने और ग्रीन बेल्ट को गोद लेने जैसे अन्य मुद्दों पर समर्थन देने का अनुरोध किया।

सीआईसीयू ने यह भी अनुरोध किया कि फोकल पॉइंट पर भीड़भाड़ को कम करने के लिए जीटी रोड पर क्रॉस करके ढंडारी फ्लाईओवर का विस्तार किया जाए।

इस बैठक में वरिंदर सिंह, परियोजना निदेशक, एनएचएआई, उपकार सिंह आहूजा, अध्यक्ष, पंकज शर्मा, महासचिव, अशोक शर्मा, संजय और नरेंदर, सोमा रोडिस, एके सुपेकर, हनी सेठी, दीदारजीत सिंह, और संजीव गुप्ता शामिल रहे।

