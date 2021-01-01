पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  • Dr. Six, Including Biswa Mohan, Had Played An Important Role In The State Award, Coronal

नायको का सम्मान:कोरोनाकाल में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले डॉ. बिश्व मोहन समेत छह को स्टेट अवाॅर्ड

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के दौरान 36 लोग जिला स्तरीय अवाॅर्ड से नवाजे जाएंगेगणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के दौरान 36 लोग जिला स्तरीय अवाॅर्ड से नवाजे जाएंगे

कोरोनाकाल के दौरान फ्रंटलाइन पर काम करने वाली शहर की 6 शख्सियतों को स्टेट अवाॅर्ड से सम्मानित किया जा रहा है। हालांकि कोविड-19 के कारण कोई समागम आयोजित नहीं किया गया है। सभी शख्सियतों को गणतंत्र दिवस के बाद आयोजित होने वाले कार्यक्रम में सम्मानित किया जाएगा। लुधियाना से डीएमसी हॉस्पिटल से डॉ.बिश्व मोहन, डॉ. राजेश महाजन, सीएमसी हॉस्पिटल से डॉ. क्लारेंस जे सैम्यूल, एडीसीपी रुपिंदर कौर सरां, स्वामी गंगा नंद भूरी वाले इंटरनेशनल फाउंडेशन धाम तलवंडी खुर्द के सेक्रेटरी कुलदीप सिंह मान, श्री विवेकानंद स्वर्ग आश्रम ट्रस्ट से अनिल भारती को चुना गया है।

इसके अलावा जिले के 36 लोगों को विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान देने के लिए गुरु नानक स्टेडियम में होने वाले समागम में जिला स्तरीय अवाॅर्ड से नवाजा जाएगा। सूबे के मंत्री सुखबिंदर सिंह सरकारिया सुबह 10 बजे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फराएंगे।

आईसीएमआर के एक्सपर्ट ग्रुप और टास्क फोर्स में शामिल रहे डॉ. बिश्व- डॉ. बिश्व मोहन ने जिला से लेकर राष्ट्रीय स्तर तक कोविड-19 के प्रबंधन के लिए काम किया। डॉ.बिश्व आईसीएमआर एक्सपर्ट और टास्क फोर्स के मेंबर थे। जहां उन्होंने एफएक्यू तैयार करने और टेलीमेडिसिन को विकसित करने में योगदान दिया। पंजाब स्टेट एक्सपर्ट क्रिटिकल ग्रुप के कनवीनर रहने के अलावा 24 घंटे कोविड-19 के मरीजों के प्रबंधन में आ रही परेशानियों को हल करने के लिए माहिरों के साथ जुड़े रहे। कोविड-19 क्लिनिकल मैनेजमेंट मैनुअल अपडेट के कनवीनर रहे।

क्लीनिकल मैनेजमेंट मैनुअल बनाने में योगदान- डीएमसी के मेडिसिन स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. राजेश महाजन द्वारा भी कोविड-19 की रोकथाम, लोगों को जागरुक करने, मैनुअल अपडेट तैयार करने के लिए काम किया। होम आइसोलेटेड पुलिस मुलाजिमों के साथ रोजाना जुड़ कर समस्याएं हल करते रहे।

लोक साझेदारी प्रोजेक्ट को सरकार ने किया अडॉप्ट- सीएमसी के वाइस प्रिंसिपल डॉ. क्लारेंस जे सैम्यूल जिला टेक्नीकल कमेटी के सदस्य रहे। हॉस्पिटल द्वारा तैयार लोक साझेदारी प्रोजेक्ट को राज्य सरकार द्वारा अडॉप्ट किया गया। कोविड-19 के डाटा का एनालिसिस कर रणनीति तैयार करने में सहयोग दिया।

पॉजिटिव आए पुलिस कर्मियों को कराया भर्ती -एडीसीपी-4 रुपिंदर कौर सरां पुलिस विभाग में कोविड-19 की नोडल अफसर रहीं। सरां ने पॉजिटिव आने वाले पुलिस कर्मियों को हॉस्पिटल में बेड का प्रबंधन करने, गंभीर मरीजों को तुरंत एडमिट करवाने का काम किया।

इमोशनल हेल्थ के लिए लगाए योग सेशन-श्री विवेकानंद स्वर्ग आश्रम ट्रस्ट के प्रधान अनिल भारती द्वारा मॉडल टाउन एक्सटेंशन स्थित शमशानघाट में कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव मृतकों के अंतिम संस्कार की शुरुआत करवाई। लॉकडाउन में करीब 400 लोगों को योग के साथ इमोशनल और मेंटल हेल्थ बनाए रखने की ट्रेनिंग दी।

लावारिस बच्चों को दे रहे आसरा -स्वामी गंगा नंद भूरी वाले इंटरनेशनल फाउंडेशन धाम तलवंडी खुर्द के सेक्रेटरी कुलदीप सिंह मान विभिन्न जगहों पर लावारिस हालत में मिलने वाले नवजन्मे बच्चों को 2002 से आसरा दे रहे हैं। कोविड-19 के दौरान भी कुछ बच्चों को रिश्तेदारों के घरों से अपने घर तक पहुंचने में मदद की।

