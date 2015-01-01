पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:अस्थमा से पीड़ित बुजुर्ग ने तोड़ा दम, जिले में ऐसी पहली मौत, एक्टिव केसों की दर 4% तक पहुंची

लुधियाना40 मिनट पहले
  • 116 नए केस, 7 मौतें, जिले में सबसे ज्यादा 16 माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन

जिले में एक्टिव केसों में लगातार इजाफा जारी है। मंगलवार को जिले के एक्टिव केसों की दर बढ़कर 4% पहुंच गई। अब एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 886 है। 15 दिनों में एक्टिव केसों में 1.5% का इजाफा हुआ है। 9 नवंबर को 598 एक्टिव केस थे। जबकि 24 नवंबर को 886 (4%) हो चुके हैं।

वहीं, 15 दिनों के दौरान 32 मौतें हुई हैं। अब मृत्युदर 4% है। 15 दिन पहले मृत्युदर 4.1% थी, लेकिन अब अस्थमा मरीजों के लिए भी स्थिति गंभीर हो रही है। मंगलवार को जिले में पहली बार ब्रोंकियल अस्थमा से पीड़ित कोरोना पॉजिटिव बुजुर्ग मरीज की मौत हुई।

640 मरीज होम क्वारेंटाइन, 108 मरीज डिस्चार्ज
सूबे में 6 जिलों में कुल 23 माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन हैं। इनमें से 16 माइक्रो कंटेनमेंट जोन जिले में ही हैं, जिनमें से 9 पॉश इलाकों में हैं। मंगलवार को जिले में 116 नए संक्रमित पाए गए। इनमें से 102 लुधियाना और 14 बाहरी जिलों-राज्यों से संबंधित हैं। वहीं, 7 मरीजों की मौत हुई। इनमें से 3 जिले से संबंधित हैं। वहीं, 108 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। एक्टिव केसों में 640 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। जबकि 94 मरीज लेवल-2 में एडमिट है। इसमें 12 सरकारी और 82 निजी अस्पतालों में दाखिल हैं। 2 वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। वहीं, खन्ना के किशोरी लाल जेठी सरकारी गर्ल्स सीनियर सेकंेडरी स्मार्ट स्कूल और सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल गांव माणकी के क्लर्क की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई है।

जिले के 3 मृतकों में सभी पुरुष
जिले के 3 तीन मरीजों की मौत हुई। तीनों ही पुरुष थे और तीनों की उम्र 50 से ज्यादा थी। कुंदनपुरी के 85 वर्षीय पुरुष ब्रोकियल अस्थमा से पीड़ित थे। जबकि मौड़ कॉलोनी शिमलापुरी के 73 वर्षीय पुरुष को कोई अन्य बीमारी नहीं थी। बल्लोवाल के रहने वाले 53 वर्षीय पुरुष हाइपरटेंशन के मरीज थे। मंगलवार को पॉजिटिव आने वाले केसों में 1 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर, 1 पुलिस मुलाजिम की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही। वहीं, मरीजों के संपर्क वाले 10 मरीज, ओपीडी के 23 मरीज और इनफ्लुएंजा लाइक इलनेस के 56 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही।

