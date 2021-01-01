पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Ludhiana
  • Entry Points Seal, 2200 Police Will Be Deployed, Police Will Keep An Eye On Every Visitor To The City, Drones Will Be Used

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा:एंट्री पाॅइंट्स सील, 2200 पुलिस मुलाजिम रहेंगे तैनात, शहर में हर आने-जाने वालों पर पुलिस रखेगी नजर, ड्रोन का करेगी इस्तेमाल

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर शहर के सभी एंट्री पाॅइंट्स को सील कर दिया गया है और हर आने-जाने वाले पर पुलिस की नजर है। इस सारे दिन में अलग-अलग जगहों पर नजर रखने के िलए पुलिस के कार कैमरों और ड्रोन का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। सीपी राकेश अग्रवाल द्वारा 2200 मुलाजिमों को तैनात किया गया है। जोकि सोमवार रात से ही सभी होटलों, रेस्टोरेंट्स का रिकाॅर्ड चेक करने में लगे रहे, कि कौन-कौन बाहर से शहर में रहने के लिए आ रहा है और कौन रह रहा है। उनके आईडी प्रूफ और सारी डिटेल्स पुलिस अपने रिकाॅर्ड में ले रही है।

इसके अलावा सभी जगह नाकाबंदी की गई है और एंट्री पाॅइंट्स से दाखिल होने वाली हर गाड़ी की चेकिंग के साथ-साथ उसकी वीडियो रिकाॅर्डिंग भी करने को कहा गया है। इसी तरह से गुरुनानक स्टेडियम में कार्यक्रम से पहले सारे स्टेडियम और बाहर की चेकिंग बम रोधक दस्ते द्वारा की गई। उधर, किसान आंदोलन के मद्देनजर देर रात तक पुलिस जत्थेबंदियों के टच में रही, ताकि उनकी सुबह की प्लानिंग के बारे में पता चल सके।

