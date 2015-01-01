पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाह री लुधियाना पुलिस:सीपी के आदेश के बाद भी मुलाजिम ने पीड़ित को कहा, गोरखपुर जा बच्चे ढूंढ लो

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • गांव जुगियाना से दो बच्चे किडनैप और जीवन नगर से एक बच्चा लापता होने के मामले में पुलिस कमिश्नर के आदेशों की भी अनदेखी

गांव जुगियाना से दो भाई बहन सनी व जसमीन किडनैप होने और जीवन नगर से बच्चा विकास लापता होने के मामले में पुलिस अभी तक बच्चा का सुराग नहीं लगा सकी है। हालाकि मामला ध्यान में आने के बाद पुलिस कमिश्नर की ओर से संबंधित थानों के एसएचओ को बच्चे ढूंढने के आदेश दिए थे। सीपी द्वारा आदेश देने के बावजूद संबंधित थानों की पुलिस द्वारा ढीली कार्रवाई चल रही है। वहीं, अगवा हुए भाई बहन के पिता रमेश सिंह के अनुसार वे शुक्रवार को थाना साहनेवाल में बच्चों का पता करने के लिए गए। वहां जाकर मुलाजिम ने फिर से उन्हें कहा कि आप के गोरखपुर में रिश्तेदार होंगे इस लिए आप वहां चले जाओं।

वहां जाकर बच्चों को ढूंढो और अगर पता चल जाए तो हमें बता देना। आगे की कार्रवाई हम खुद कर लेंगे। रमेश के अनुसार मुलाजिम की बात सुनने के बाद वह वापिस घर आ गए। एक तरफ तो दिल्ली में महिला कांस्टेबल द्वारा 76 लापता बच्चों को ढूंढा गया। विभाग द्वारा उसे सम्मानित भी किया गया। लेकिन लुधियाना में हाल ही में लापता हुए तीन बच्चों को ढूंढ पाना मुश्किल हो रहा है। इसे देखकर पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है।

अब मुलाजिम बोले-लोकेशन गलत आ रही थी
रमेश सिंह ने बताया कि पहले तो पुलिस ने गोरखपुर की लोकेशन बता वहां जाने के लिए तैयारी भी करवा ली थी। लेकिन वह शनिवार को थाने गए तो मुलाजिम ने कहा कि गोरखपुर की लोकेशन नहीं आई थी। वह गलत आ रही थी। उन्होंने कहा कि वहां पर बच्चे नहीं है। जिसके बाद रमेश को मुलाजिम ने घर जाकर बैठने और पता चलने पर बताने की बात कही। सन्नी की मां बेबी रॉय की हालत शुक्रवार सुबह दोबारा खराब हो गई। इसके चलते उसे पास के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया। जहां उपचार कर दोपहर बाद उसे छुट्टी दे दी गई। हालाकि बच्चों के गम में उसकी हालत लगातार खराब हो रही है। बेबी बार-बार एक ही बात कह रही है कि मुझे बच्चों से मिला दो, नहीं तो मैं मर जाऊंगी।

एक टीम अंबाला स्टेशन पर महिला संबंधी इन्वेस्टिगेशन करने के लिए भेजी है। आशंका है कि अगर महिला दूसरे राज्य में ट्रेन के जरिए गई है तो अंबाला से गई होगी। मोबाइल की लोकेशन गोरखपुर की नहीं आ रही। बच्चे के पिता के साथ मुलाजिमों ने भी गलत व्यवहार नहीं किया और न ही गोरखपुर जाने को कहा है। बल्कि उन्हें जांच जारी होने की बात कही गई है। - इंस्पेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह, थाना साहनेवाल।

इधर, पति के पास बच्चा होने की कहानी बना रही पुलिस

दूसरी ओर जीवन नगर से लापता बच्चे विकास(4) की मां भगवती देवी ने बेटे की सलामती के लिए छठ का व्रत भी रखा। मां ने रोते हुए कहा कि बेटा तो मिल नहीं पा रहा, कम से कम वे जहां भी हो सही सलामत हो। इस लिए व्रत रखा था। भगवती ने बताया कि पहले तो पुलिस ने कार्रवाई नहीं की। अब विकास उसके पति के पास होने की बात कहकर पुलिस मामले को टालने की कोशिश कर रही है। अगर बच्चा पति के पास होता तो पुलिस ले आती। लेकिन बच्चा गायब है।

विकास की मां और पिता का आपसी विवाद चल रहा है। जांच के दौरान महिला ने पति पर बच्चा ले जाने का आरोप लगाया है। लेकिन अभी जांच की जा रही है। - इंस्पेक्टर मोहम्मद जामील, थाना फोकल पाॅइंट

