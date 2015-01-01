पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोपहर 1:00 बजे विजिबिलिटी 500 मीटर:सोमवार को बेहद खराब स्थिति, एक्यूआई 323, सांस संबंधी मरीजों में 20-30 फीसदी इजाफा

लुधियाना24 मिनट पहले
प्रदूषण लगातार बढ़ने के कारण लुधियाना का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स भी लगातार बिगड़ रहा है। इस नवंबर के 7 दिनों में जहां एक्यूआई खराब स्थिति में रहा है। वहीं, दो दिनों से लगातार 300 पार रहते हुए बेहद खराब के आंकड़े पर चल रहा है। प्रदूषण बढ़ने के कारणों में से एक कारण है कि जिले में पराली जलाने की घटनाओं में भी लगातार बढ़ोतरी है। जोकि पिछले दो सालों के मुकाबले 3-4 गुणा ज्यादा है। प्रदूषण बढ़ने के कारण हॉस्पिटल्स में सांस संबंधी परेशानियों वाले मरीजों की संख्या में भी 20-30 फीसदी का इजाफा हो रहा है। जिले में नवंबर महीने में अब तक 2301 जगह पर पराली जलाने की घटनाएं सामने आ चुकी हैं। सोमवार को विजिबिलिटी 500 मीटर रिकॉर्ड की गई।

तारीख पराली जली एक्यूआई
1 नवंबर 267 173
2 नवंबर 220 230
3 नवंबर 157 289
4 नवंबर 260 265
5 नवंबर 304 249
6 नवंबर 281 207
7 नवंबर 447 214
8 नवंबर 223 316
9 नवंबर 142 323

