जीएसटी स्पेशल इंवेस्टिगेशन टीम की कार्रवाई:दिहाड़ीदारों-ऑटो रिक्शा चालकों के नाम पर लिए थे नकली जीएसटी नंबर, 3 काबू

लुधियाना3 घंटे पहले
स्टेट जीएसटी स्पेशल इंवेस्टिगेशन टीम ने बोगस बिलिंग मामले में फर्जी फर्में चला रहे तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया। उन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया, जबकि बाकी सह-आरोपियों तक पहुंचने के लिए महकमे की टीम गहनता से जांच में जुटी है।

आरोपी फर्जी बिलों के जरिए बिना खरीद-फरोख्त किए ही जीएसटी का आईटीसी (इनपुट टैक्स क्रेडिट) तैयार कर लेते थे। इसके आधार पर वे एक्सपोर्ट के रिफंड क्लेम करते थे।

डिप्टी कमिश्नर तेजबीर सिद्धू ने पुष्टि कर बताया कि एसआईटी ने आरोपियों की फर्जी फर्मों के चार प्रतिष्ठानों में छापेमारी की गई थी। फर्मों के उस कारोबारी प्रतिष्ठान में भी जांच की गई, जहां फर्जी बिल तैयार कर उनका इस्तेमाल होता था।

उन्होंने खुलासा किया कि कई लोगों के नाम से नकली आईडी बना कई फर्जी फर्में तैयार की गई थीं। आरोपी बड़े शातिर अंदाज में काम करते थे। लिहाजा उनके फर्जीवाड़ा करने के तरीके को तकनीकी तौर पर समझने की मंशा से जीएसटी की एसआईटी ने गहरी छानबीन की।

इसमें दिलचस्प खुलासा हुआ कि आरोपियों ने दिहाड़ीदारों, ऑटो रिक्शा चालक से लेकर कई अन्य लोगों के नाम से फर्में बना रखी थीं। फर्जीवाड़े का यह नेटवर्क देश के पांच राज्यों तक था। एक्सपोर्ट में जीएसटी के लिए आरोपी फर्जी आईटीसी का इस्तेमाल कर इंटर-स्टेट जीएसटी का इस्तेमाल करते थे। फिर कस्टम अथॉरिटी से रिफंड के लिए क्लेम करते थे।

