  Fake Police, Become A Reporter, Cheated 10 Thousand From A Doctor, Controlled Two, Threatened Him In The Name Of A Healer In The Treatment Of A Woman, When He Came To Get Money Again, He Was Caught

ठगी:फर्जी पुलिस, रिपोर्टर बन डॉक्टर से ठगे 10 हजार, दो काबू,महिला के इलाज में कोताही के नाम पर धमकाया, दोबारा पैसे लेने आए तो धरे गए

लुधियाना6 मिनट पहले
  • एक आरोपी पर फर्जी पुलिस मुलाजिम व मारपीट करने और ठगी के आधा दर्जन पर्चे, दो फरार

फर्जी पुलिस मुलाजिम व प्रेस रिपोर्टर बनकर डाक्टर से ठगी मारकर भागे चार ठगों में से दो को थाना मोती नगर की पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों की पहचान भामियां कलां निवासी मनप्रीत सिंह, कुलदीप नगर निवासी धर्मिंदर सिंह, सुभाष नगर निवासी काका और गगन के रूप में हुई है। उनके कब्जे से एक माइक, प्रेस का कार्ड, खाकी कपड़े और कुछ पैसे बरामद हुए हैं। आरोपी मनप्रीत सिंह और धर्मिंदर को मोती नगर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है ।

महिला के इलाज में कोताही के नाम पर धमकाया, दोबारा पैसे लेने आए तो धरे गए

जांच अधिकारी एएसआई गुरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि मोती नगर में डॉक्टर मांझे चौधरी ने उन्हें शिकायत दी थी कि 9 दिसंबर को चारों आरोपी स्विफ्ट गाड़ी में उनकी दुकान पर आए। मनप्रीत ने पुलिस मुलाजिमों की तरह खाकी पैंट, जैकेट और पगड़ी पहन रखी थी। उसी के साथ धर्मिंदर व बाकी आरोपी थे, जिन्होंने उससे कहा कि कुछ दिन पहले उसके पास एक महिला इलाज के लिए आई थी, जिसकी हालत बिगड़ गई और अब उसे निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। इसका जिम्मेदार वो है और खर्च उसी को चुकाना होगा। आरोपियों ने कहा कि अगर वो 2 लाख रुपए देगा तो सैटलमेंट हो जाएगी। उसने 10 हजार रुपए दिए। आरोपियों ने कहा कि बाकी पैसे वो 10 दिसंबर को आकर ले जाएंगे। अगले दिन आरोपी दोबारा आए तो मनप्रीत और धर्मिंदर को मौके पर काबू कर लिया।

पेशेवर अपराधी है मनप्रीत : पुलिस के मुताबिक आरोपी मनप्रीत पेशेवर अपराधी है। उसके खिलाफ 6 पर्चे दर्ज हैं, जिसमें से कुछ पर्चे फर्जी पुलिस मुलाजिम बनकर ठगी मारने के हैं। जबकि धर्मिंदर पर कोई पर्चा नहीं है। पुलिस पता करवाने में जुटी है कि आरोपी ने पंजाब अखबार का कार्ड कहां से बनवाया और कौन उसका मददगार है।

