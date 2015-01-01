पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का डर:संक्रमितों को फिर से संक्रमण का डर, नतीजा ओसीडी के केस में 20-30% इजाफा

लुधियाना39 मिनट पहले
कोरोना काल की सेकेंड वेव की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। लेकिन मार्च के दौरान केसेस बढ़ने के कारण लगे लॉकडाउन का प्रभाव अभी तक भी बना हुआ है। इसका ज्यादा प्रभाव उन लोगों पर भी देखने को मिला है जो मानसिक समस्याओं, डिप्रेशन व व्यग्रता से पहले से जूझ रहे थे। यही नहीं कई दिनों तक हॉस्पिटल के आइसोलेशन वॉर्ड में बिना अपने घरवालों को कई दिनों तक मिले अकेले रहने वाले लोगों में भी ओसीडी(अॉब्सेसिव कंपल्सिव डिसऑर्डर) के केसेस आ रहे हैं। माहिरों के मुताबिक इन केसेस में 20-30 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी है। वहीं, इनमें 10-15 फीसदी नए मरीज हैं। जिन्हें ये चिंता सता रही है कि उन्हें फिर से कोविड-19 का संक्रमण न हो जाए और उन्हें अपने घरवालों से अलग रहना पड़े।

वॉक, योग और मेडिटेशन करें
डिप्रेशन व व्यग्रता वाले मरीजों में इजाफा हुआ है। ऐसे में हम इन मरीजों को घर में वॉक करने, योग करने और मेडिटेशन की सलाह दे रहे हैं। मरीजों को डर बना रहता है कि वो संक्रमित न हों। इन समस्याओं से बचाव के लिए जरुरी है कि अपने शैड्यूल को न बिगाड़ें। अगर अभी भी घर में रह कर काम कर रहे हैं तो समय पर उठें और पहले की तरह अपना शैड्यूल बनाए रखें। - डॉ. निधी, असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर साइकियाट्री, सीएमसीएच

बार-2 धोएं हाथ, सफाई का रखें ध्यान
केसों में इजाफा हो रहा है। जो पहले पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं उन्हें ये डर है कि वो फिर से संक्रमित न हों। वहीं, जो नहीं हुए और डिप्रेशन के मरीज हैं उन्हें डर है कि वो संक्रमित न हो जाएं। इसके लिए मरीज बार-बार हाथ धोने, सफाई करने यहां तक कि बार-बार डिसइनफेक्टेंट तक छिड़क रहे हैं। लेकिन उन्हें ये समझना होगा कि बचाव जरुरी है लेकिन ज्यादा डिसइनफेक्टेंट इस्तेमाल करने से भी समस्या हो सकती है। ये मरीज आने वाली गलत खबरों को सच मान लेते हैं। ऐसे में इन्हें कुछ देर और सही स्त्रोत के जरिए ही खबर पढ़ने के लिए कह रहे हैं। -डॉ. रूपेश चौधरी, डीएमसीएच

