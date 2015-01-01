पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana
  • Fire Station Numbers Released For Diwali, Zonal Commissioners Will Have To Report To The Commissioner Of Cleanliness At Four Points

आपतकालीन नंबर जारी:दिवाली को लेकर फायर स्टेशनों के नंबर जारी, जोनल कमिश्नरों को चार-चार पाॅइंट्स पर सफाई की कमिश्नर को देनी होगी रिपोर्ट

लुधियाना17 मिनट पहले
त्योहारी सीजन में आगजनी की घटनाओं से निपटने के लिए निगम कमिश्नर ने फायर विभाग के साथ मीटिंग की। इस दौरान निगम कमिश्नर ने पांच फायर स्टेशनों के हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी किए हैं। इसके साथ ही चारों जोनों के जोनल कमिश्नरों को हिदायतें देते हुए कहा कि वे रोजाना कम से कम चार पाॅइंटों की जांच करते हुए उन्हें रोजाना रिपोर्ट करेंगे ताकि शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था को बरकरार रखा जा सके।

इसके साथ ही साफ-सफाई के कामों को चेक करने के लिए जोन सी-डी की जिम्मेदारी डाॅ. विपुल मल्होत्रा और जोन-ए व बी की अश्वनी सहोता को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। इसी तरह बीएंडआर ब्रांच को पार्कों में कंपोस्ट पिटें जल्द बनाकर काम खत्म करने की हिदायतें दी हैं। इलाकों में स्ट्रीट लाइटों की चेकिंग करते हुए टाटा कंपनी को पैनलटी लगाने की कार्रवाई की जाए। निगम कमिश्नर ने कहा कि शिकायतें ऑनलाइन आने पर उनका निपटारा करने के लिए टाटा कंपनी को तुरंत शिकायतों को भेजा जाए और कंपनी को हिदायतें जारी हुई हैं कि शिकायतों का निपटारा जल्द हो।

फायर विभाग के हेल्पलाइन नंबर

  • लोकल अड्‌डा सेंट्रल फायर स्टेशन मनिंदर सिंह फायर अफसर 9971203158, जसविंदर सिंह फायर अफसर 8360032502, 01612743111गिल रोड फायर स्टेशन नवरंग सिंह फायर अफसर 01612531600, 9815990678
  • हैबोवाल फायर स्टेशन अरुण कुमार फायर अफसर 01612670101, 9417677805
  • सुंदर नगर फायर स्टेशन आतिश फायर अफसर 01612621651, 9878804541
  • फाेकल पाॅइंट फायर स्टेशन अरविंदर सिंह फायर अफसर 01612670101, 9780413200
