  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana
  • Food Safety Department Is Conducting Sampling Before Festivals, Yet Waiting For Results On Full Sample Of 217 Products In October

सैंपलिंग:फूड सेफ्टी डिपार्टमेंट त्योहारों से पहले करवा रहा सैंपलिंग, अक्टूबर में 217 उत्पादों के भरे सैंपल पर रिजल्ट के लिए अभी तक इंतजार

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
जिला सेहत विभाग के तहत आते फूड सेफ्टी डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से त्योहारों से पहले जिले में अलग-अलग उत्पादों के सैंपल भरे जा रहे हैं। त्योहारी सीजन से पहले विभाग की ओर से सैंपल तो भरे जा रहे हैं। मगर इन सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट त्योहारों के बाद ही मिल सकेगी। कारण है कि सूबे में एक ही स्टेट लैब है, जहां पर सूबेभर के सैंपल्स जा रहे हैं। हालात ये हैं कि सितंबर के गए कई सैंपल्स की भी रिपोर्ट अभी तक हासिल नहीं हुई है। जबकि इस महीने भी 200 से ज्यादा सैंपल्स लिए गए हैं।

उनकी रिपोर्ट तो कब आएगी इसके बारे में जानकारी नहीं है। जबकि स्टेट लैब में भेजे जाने वाले सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट ज्यादा से ज्यादा 14 दिनों में आ जाती है। हालांकि इस बार पहले के फेस्टिवल सीजन के मुकाबले काफी सैंपल्स लिए गए हैं, लेकिन रिपोर्ट आने तक वो उत्पाद खाने लायक है या नहीं इसके बारे में नहीं बताया जा सकता।

जुलाई से अब तक जिले में 482 दूध, दूध के उत्पादों और अन्य उत्पादों के सैंपल्स भरे गए हैं। इसमें जुलाई में 89 कुल सैंपल्स लिए गए। इनमें से 75 सैंपल्स पास रहे और 14 फेल हुए। अगस्त में 98 सैंपल्स में से 80 पास और 17 फेल रहे। सितंबर में 78 सैंपल्स लिए गए। जिनमें से 51 की रिपोर्ट हासिल हुई है। जिसमें से 36 पास और 15 की रिपोर्ट फेल पाई गई है। वहीं, 27 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। जबकि अक्टूबर में अब तक 217 सैंपल्स लिए गए है। इसमें से अभी तक एक की भी रिपोर्ट नहीं मिल सकी है।

सूबेभर में हो रही सैंपलिंग, इसलिए लग रहा समय

डीएचओ डॉ. राजेश गर्ग ने बताया कि पहले स्टेट लैब में कुछ मुलाजिम कोविड पॉजिटिव आ गए थे। इस कारण देरी हुई। अभी सूबेभर में त्योहारों के कारण ज्यादा सैंपलिंग हो रही है। इसलिए रिपोर्ट आने में कुछ समय लग रहा है, लेकिन भेजे गए सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट जल्द मिलने की उम्मीद है।

फेल पाए जाने वाले सैंपल अगर अनसेफ हैं तो संबंधित दुकानदार के खिलाफ सीजेएम की कोर्ट में क्रिमिनल केस चलता है। वहीं, अगर मिसलिडिंग है तो एडीसी अदालत में कार्रवाई होती है और उसके मुताबिक उसे फाइन लगता है। हम जिलेभर में अवेयरनेस कैंप लगाए कर रहे हैं। दुकानदारों को साफ-सफाई, कोविड की गाइडलाइंस का पालन करने, मिलावट न करने के लिए कह रहे हैं। वहीं, सैंपल्स भी लगातार भर रहे हैं।

