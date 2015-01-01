पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निधन:पीएयू जर्नलिज्म विभाग के पूर्व हेड का निधन, प्रो. सेवक ने पीएयू में 1996 तक पढ़ाया

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब एग्रीकल्चरल यूनिवर्सिटी के एग्रीकल्चरल जर्नलिज्म विभाग के पूर्व हेड व इंग्लिश प्रोफेसर डॉ. एसएन सेवक का नई दिल्ली में शनिवार को देहांत हो गया। थिएटर जगत में नामवर डायरेक्टर और पंजाबी कल्चर अकेडमी के फाउंडर थिएटर जगत में बेहद प्रसिद्ध थे। डॉ. सेवक ने पीएयू में 1996 तक पढ़ाया। वे पंजाबी, हिंदी और इंग्लिश में कई किताबें भी लिख चुके हैं। पीएयू यंग राइटर्स एसोसिएशन की स्थापना कर उन्होंने कई युवाओं में साहित्य की दिलचस्पी बढ़ाई, जो चार दशकों से कार्यरत है। डॉ. सेवक का लिखा काव्य नाटक फरहाद, नाटक सोक्रेट्स और गजल संग्रह रुत कंदयाली ने उन्हें ख्याति दिलवाई। उनके निधन पर पीएयू वाइस चांसलर डॉ. बलदेव ढिल्लों, सीनियर फैकल्टी सदस्यों ने शोक जताया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें