8 बैंकों से 1000 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी:सेक्टर-49 में 2 कमरों के फ्लैट में चल रही थी 24 हजार करोड़ टर्नओवर की कंपनी, चंडीगढ़ के इस पते पर 700 करोड़ का फ्राॅड

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • सीबीआई की चंडीगढ़-दिल्ली ब्रांच का बेस्ट फूड्स लिमिटेड के ऑफिस में छापा

एक हजार करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी मामले में मंगलवार काे सीबीआई की चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली ब्रांच ने बेस्ट फूड्स लिमिटेड यानी बेस्ट राइस कंपनी के चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर-49 स्थिति ऑफिस में छापा मारा। चंडीगढ़ में सीबीआई जब छापा मारने पहुंची तो हैरान रह गई। क्योंकि कंपनी ने 8 बैंकों को जो पता दिया था वह असल में सेक्टर-49 का फ्लैट नंबर 2867/2 निकला।

इस पते पर कंपनी ने बैंकों से 700 करोड़ रुपए का लोन लिया था। इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब कंपनी ने बैंकों का पैसा नहीं लौटाया। स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (एसबीआई) समेत अन्य बैंकों ने सीबीआई को शिकायत दी थी कि बेस्ट राइस के नाम पर चावल बेचने वाली फर्म ने उनसे 1000 करोड़ से ज्यादा का लोन ले रखा है।

चंडीगढ़ के पते पर ही 700 करोड़ का लोन लिया है। अब न पैसा दे रहे हैं और न ही उनसे संपर्क हो पा रहा है। सीबीआई ने जांच में धोखाधड़ी का खुलासा होने पर कंपनी और उनके डायरेक्टर्स के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर चंडीगढ़, , हरियाणा के इंद्री और करनाल में एक साथ रेड की। फिलहाल कंपनी का कोई भी नुमाइंदा सीबीआई के हत्थे नहीं चढ़ा है।

हाउसिंग बोर्ड का फ्लैट नं. 2867/2

छापा मारने पहुंची सीबीआई तो घर पर मिला ताला, पड़ोसियों ने कहा बरसों से बंद है फ्लैट

छापे में किसी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं, अब आवासों पर छापे की तैयारी कागजों में जिन कंपनियों से सामान बेचा-खरीदा, वह कंपनियां फर्जी निकलीं

इन लोगों पर दर्ज हुआ केस

मोहिंदर पाल जिंदल, दिनेश गुप्ता, राजेश कुमार और सीएस यानी कंपनी सेक्रेटरी सुनील कुमार शर्मा। इनके अलावा पौतन देखी और रोहित कुमार कंपनी के पूर्व डायरेक्टर रहे हैं, जिनकी भूमिका की सीबीआई अलग से जांच करेगी।

इस छापे की आंच हरियाणा कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पर भी, उनकी मां हैं मुख्य आरोपी की कंपनी में डायरेक्टर, हो सकती है पूछताछ

कंपनी पर सीबीआई की छापेमारी को राजनीति से प्रेरित भी माना जा रहा है। चाहे बेस्ट फूड कंपनी में हरियाणा की जिंदल फैमिली, यानि मोहिंदर पाल जिंदल और उनके बेटे व अन्यों की घपलेबाजी में भूमिका सामने आई है।

लेकिन इस जांच की आंच हरियाणा के एक बड़े कांग्रेसी नेता तक भी पहुंच सकती है। क्योंकि उनकी मां मोहिंदर पाल जिंदल की स्टील फर्म में न सिर्फ डायरेक्टर हैं, बल्कि कंपनी का संचालन भी खुद कर रही हैं। इस नेता की मां से भी पूछताछ की जा सकती है।

सीबीआई को शक है कि बैंकों से की गई धोखाधड़ी की रकम मोहिंदर ने अन्य कंपनियों में लगाकर गबन किया है। इसलिए इन कंपनियों को भी जांच के दायरे में लाया जा सकता है। देररात खबर लिखे जाने तक रेड जारी थी।

जिन गाड़ियों से सामान पहुंचाया, उनके नंबर फर्जी निकले

कपनी ने स्टॉक लिमिट और बैलेंसशीट में घपलेबाजी की। जिन कंपनियों से राइस व अन्य स्टॉक खरीदा, न तो वे लोग सही निकले और न ही कंपनियां। बेस्ट कंपनी ने जिन कंपनियों की जानकारी बैंक को दी, उनमें से कुछ तो कभी बनी ही नहीं थीं। जिन ट्रकों, टिपर से डिलिवरी दिखाई, उन गाड़ियों के नंबर फर्जी निकले।

फ्लैट में नहीं चला सकते बिजनेस एक्टिविटी

जिस पते पर लोन लिया, वहां न तो कभी कंपनी का ऑफिस चला और न ही कानूनन चल सकता था। चंडीगढ़ में फ्लैट में बिजनेस एक्टिवटी नहीं चला सकते। फ्लैट के पते पर कंपनी को लोन दिया गया, इससे स्पष्ट है कि धोखधड़ी में बैंककर्मी भी शामिल रहे हैं।

