फाइनांस कंपनी में 30 किलो सोने की डकैती का मामला:डकैती के बाद विदेश भागने के लिए फतेहाबाद के पते पर गैंगस्टर जयपाल ने हुलिया बदलकर बनवाया फर्जी पासपोर्ट

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
जयपाल भुल्लर। (फाइल फोटो)
  • लुधियाना से जुआ लूटने के मामले की जांच में काउंटर इंटेलीजेंस की ओर से काबू किए 2 आरोपियों से पूछताछ के दौरान खुलासा

(गगनदीप रत्न)
गिल रोड पर आईआईएफएल गोल्ड फाइनांस कंपनी से 30 किलो सोने की डकैती करने वाले सात राज्यों के मोस्टवांटेड गैंगस्टर जयपाल भुल्लर विदेश भागने की ताक में था। उसने डकैती के बाद लूटे सोने के साथ विदेश भागने को हरियाणा के फतेहाबाद के फर्जी पते पर अपना पासपोर्ट बनवाया था। इस पासपोर्ट में उसने अपना असली नाम छिपाकर फर्जी नाम से हुलिया बदलकर स्वयं को अधेड़ उम्र का दिखाया, ताकि किसी को शक था हो।

क्योंकि जयपाल का पुलिस लुक हाउस सर्कुलर भी जारी कर चुकी थी, इस लिए उसने अपनी आयु व हुलिया भी पूरी तरह से बदलकर पासपोर्ट में दिखाया ताकि हुलिया या उम्र से से भी उसकी पहचान न हो सके। इस पूरे प्रकरण में जिन लोगों ने उसके फर्जी पासपोर्ट को तैयार किया उन दो आरोपियों को काउंटर इंटेलीजेंस लुधियाना की टीम ने पिछले दिनों से यहां लूटे गए जुए की जांच के दौरान काबू किया।

इससे वह जयपाल के बनाए गए फर्जी पासपोर्ट उस तक डिलिवर नहीं कर पाए। अगर ऐसा होता को जयपाल विदेश भागने में कामयाब हो जाता। उधर, ओक्कू (ऑर्गेनाइजड क्राइम कंट्रोल यूनिट) की टीम लगातार पंजाब और हरियाणा के अलग-अलग जिलों में जयपाल से संबंधित उसके गुर्गों की कॉल ट्रेसिंग कर रही है। जिसमें लुधियाना के एक व्यक्ति को भी ट्रैप किया जा रहा है जो जयपाल का सबसे नजदीकी है।

40 के करीब अपराधियों के बनाए जा चुके फर्जी पासपोर्ट

सूत्रों के मुताबिक करीब एक महीना पहले लुधियाना से 14.5 लाख का जुआ लूटने के मामले में पुलिस ने पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था। इसमें से मन्ना नाम के गैंगस्टर से उसका एक पासपोर्ट बरामद हुआ था, जोकि फर्जी तैयार किया गया था। उससे पूछताछ की गई तो उसने हरियाणा के मोनू सचदेवा और बब्बल फतेहाबाद नाम के दो लोगों का नाम लिया। जिन्होंने फर्जी पासपोर्ट बनवाकर दिया था। पुलिस ने उक्त आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया तो पता चला कि उन दोनों ने 40 के करीब अपराधियों के फर्जी पासपोर्ट बनाकर दिए हैं, जिन पर कई मुकदमे दर्ज हैं।

मगर वह उसे नहीं जानते थे। पंजाब पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को हरियाणा पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया था, क्योंकि उक्त सभी पासपोर्ट हरियाणा के तैयार किए हुए थे। उन्हीं में से एक पासपोर्ट जयपाल का भी था। जोकि गोल्ड डकैती से 15 दिन बाद ही तैयार हुआ था। जिसे हरियाणा के फतेहाबाद जिले के एड्रेस पर बनाया गया था। उसके बदले में एक लाख रुपए लिये गए थे, लेकिन पासपोर्ट बनाने वालों को ये पता नहीं था कि जिसका पासपोर्ट बना रहें है वो जयपाल है। ओक्कू को जयपाल के कई और पासपोर्ट भी मिले है, जिनकी जांच चल रही है।

जयपाल ने बुजुर्ग की तरह बनाया हुलिया

पड़ताल में पता चला कि इस पासपोर्ट में जयपाल ने फिर अपना हुलिया बदला है। इससे पहले चंडीगढ़ के बस स्टैंड से मिली फुटेज के मुताबिक उसने पगड़ी बांध रखी थी और लंबी दाढ़ी थी। मगर पासपोर्ट में हुलिया बुजुर्ग जैसा लग रहा है। इसकी उम्र 45 से 50 के बीच की लगती हो। हालांकि इन सभी तथ्यों को पुलिस ने कांफिडेंशियल रखा है।

बिल्ला ख्वाजके से जुड़े तार:जयपाल को विदेश पहुंचाने के लिए एक अन्य शख्स बिल्ला ख्वाजके का नाम भी पुलिस इंवेस्टिगेशन में सामने आ रहा है। सिर्फ वो ही शख्स है, जिसके लिंक में इस समय जयपाल है। बिल्ला तो पहले से ही लुधियाना पुलिस के लिए मोस्टवांटेड है, लिहाजा अब उसी से लिंक करके पुलिस सारा मामला जोड़कर देख रही है। इसके अलावा लुधियाना के अन्य शख्स की कॉल को ओक्कू ट्रेस कर रही है, जिसका लिंक जयपाल से है।

गैंगस्टर ने कई पासपोर्ट बनवाए

जयपाल ने कई पासपोर्ट बनवाएं है। उन सभी की इंवेस्टिगेशन की जा रही है। अभी उसकी कोई लीड हाथ नहीं लगी, लेकिन जल्द पकड़ लिया जाएगा।
-कुंवर विजय प्रताप, आईजी ओक्कू (ऑर्गेनाइजड क्राइम कंट्रोल यूनिट)

