झपटमारों ने चेन छीनी:सिलाई मशीन कारोबारी की पत्नी से छीनी सोने की चेन, पॉश इलाके मॉडल टाउन एक्सटेंशन में वारदात

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
मॉडल टाउन एक्सटेंशन इलाके में घर के बाहर बैठी कारोबारी की पत्नी की दो झपटमारों ने चेन छीन ली। लोगों ने शोर मचाया, लेकिन झपटमार फरार होने में कामयाब हो गए।

इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। इसके बाद मॉडल टाउन पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने इलाके में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले, जिसमें झपटमार रिकॉर्ड हो गए। फिलहाल आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है।

संजीव गुप्ता ने बताया कि उनकी सिलाई मशीन पार्ट्स बनाने की फैक्ट्री है। 7 नवंबर शाम को उनकी पत्नी कुसुम लता घर के बाहर कुर्सी पर बैठी थी। इस दौरान दो शख्स बाइक पर आए, एक बाइक से उतर गया, जबकि दूसरे ने बाइक स्टार्ट रखा। उसने कारोबारी की पत्नी की आंखें पीछे से आकर बंद की और फिर उनके गले में पहनी साढ़े 3 तोले की सोने की चेन छीनकर ले गए।

लुटेरों ने बाइक का नंबर भी आधा लिख रखा था। इस वजह से नंबर पूरा पढ़ा नहीं गया। पुलिस ने पर्चा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी। आरोपियों ने 4 घंटे तक रेकी करने के बाद वारदात की थी।

