पीएयू में मुलाजिमों का धरना 43वें दिन भी जारी:दर्जा 4 मुलाजिमों ने अफसरों से मीटिंग कर वापस लिया धरना

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
पंजाब एग्रीकल्चर यूनिवर्सिटी में चल रहा मुलाजिमों के धरने से दर्जा-4 मुलाजिमों ने समर्थन वापस ले लिया है। मंगलवार को दर्जा-4 मुलाजिमों की रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. आरएस सिद्धू से मीटिंग हुई। यूनियन के प्रधान कमल सिंह ने बताया कि रजिस्ट्रार से हुई मीटिंग में उनकी कई मांगों पर चर्चा हुई।

इसके अलावा तीन नई मांगें भी रखी गईं। रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. सिद्धू ने दर्जा-4 मुलाजिमों की मांगों को अगली बोर्ड ऑफ मैनेजमेंट मीटिंग में रखने का भरोसा दिलवाया। इसके बाद यूनियन ने बुधवार से धरना वापस लेने का फैसला लिया है। वहीं, पीएयू मुलाजिमों का धरना 43वें दिन भी जारी रहा। मुलाजिमों ने यूनियन दफ्तर से थापर हॉल तक रैली निकाली। पीएयू इंप्लाइज यूनियन के प्रधान बलदेव वालिया ने बताया कि यूनिवर्सिटी मुलाजिमों की रैली को पंजाब की अन्य यूनियनों का भी समर्थन है। इनमें कई यूनियनों ने प्रदर्शन का साथ देने की बात कही है। उन यूनियनों से मिल यूनिवर्सिटी में बड़ा प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। उस दिन थापर हॉल बंद कर कामकाज पूरी तरह से ठप किया जाएगा। मंगलवार को भी हुए प्रदर्शन में मुलाजिमों ने प्रदर्शन के दौरान यूनिवर्सिटी में आईएएस रजिस्ट्रार लगाने की बात कही, ताकि सरकार की तरफ से निकाली चिट्ठियां लागू हो सकें। डॉ. हरमीत सिंह किंगरा, डॉ. नरेश सुनेजा, लाल बहादुर यादव, मोहन लाल, करमबीर सिंह धरने पर बैठे।

