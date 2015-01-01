पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रग रैकेट:जेल से चलता था गुरदीप के नशे का नेटवर्क, एसटीएफ ने 120 नंबरों की खंगाली डिटेल

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • रिमांड के दौरान पूर्व अकाली सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह की निशानदेही पर 400 ग्राम अफीम, बाकी दो आरोपियों से 400 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद
  • नशा तस्करी में बंद सैंटी को प्रोडक्शन वाॅरंट पर लिया

नशे की खेप के साथ पकड़े गए पूर्व अकाली सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह व उसके साथियों का नेटवर्क जेल से आॅपरेट हो रहा था। जिसका खुलासा होने के बाद एसटीएफ की टीम ने जेल में बंद तस्कर को पूछताछ के लिए प्रोडक्शन वाॅरंट पर लिया है। वहीं, तीनों आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश कर तीन दिन का रिमांड लेकर उनसे हेरोइन और अफीम बरामद की गई है। फिलहाल घर पर चेकिंग के साथ-साथ पुलिस को जो गाड़ियां अभी नहीं मिली, उनकी डिटेल्स का पता लगाने में जुटी है।

आरोपियों के मोबाइल से मिले नंबरों को भी क्राॅस चेक किया जा रहा है। बुधवार की दोपहर को गुरदीप सिंह और उसके बाकी के साथियों को इलाका ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नवजोत कौर की अदालत में पेश किया गया। जहां एसटीएफ के डीएसपी बविंदर कुमार के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने आरोपियों का पांच दिन का रिमांड मांगा, लेकिन कोर्ट की तरफ से तीन दिन का ही रिमांड मिल पाया। पुलिस ने आरोपी इकबाल सिंह से 100 ग्राम और नवदीप से 300 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद की, जबकि गुरदीप सिंह की निशानदेही पर 400 ग्राम अफीम बरामद की है।

सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट चेक किया पुलिस ने आरोपी गुरदीप का सोशल मीडिया पर अकाउंट चेक किया, जिसमें उसकी तस्वीरें कई और महंगी गाड़ियों के साथ थी। लेकिन वो गाड़ियां उसकी हैं या किसी और की, ये क्लीयर करने के लिए उक्त गाड़ियों की भी तलाश की जा रही है। क्योंकि उक्त गाड़ियां पहले मिली 8 गाड़ियों से भी ज्यादा महंगी है। लिहाजा उनका भी पता करवाया जा रहा है।

जेल का एंगल खंगालने में जुटी टीम: पुलिस पड़ताल में पता चला कि आरोपी गुरदीप के नशे का नेटवर्क जेल से चल रहा था। जिसका खुलासा आरोपियों से मिले मोबाइल फोन के जरिए हुआ। लिहाजा पुलिस ने जेल में नशा तस्करी के मामले में बंद अरजिंदर सिंह उर्फ सैंटी को प्रोडक्शन वाॅरंट पर लिया है। पुलिस को शक है कि उसके साथ मिलकर ही वो नशा को लाने और ठिकाने लगाने तक की सलाह लेता था। हालांकि पुलिस ने इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं की कि सैंटी की कोई मिलीभगत है या नहीं। ये सब वो उससे पूछताछ के बाद ही क्लीयर करेंगे। लेकिन इस बात को पुलिस जरूर मानती है कि नशे के इस नेटवर्क का जेल से लिंक जरूर है।

कुछ नंबर मिले बंद: सूत्रों के मुताबिक पुलिस को आरोपियों के कब्जे से मिले मोबाइल फोन और काॅल डिटेल से 120 नंबर ऐसे मिले हैं, जिनपर 5 मिनट से ज्यादा बात की गई है। हालांकि कुछ नंबरों पर 3 से 4 बार से ज्यादा बार काॅल नहीं की गई। पुलिस उक्त नंबरों की डिटेल भी निकलवा रही है कि वो नंबर किसके हैं और वो क्या कारोबार करते हैं। कुछ नंबर जिन पर पुलिस ने काॅल की वो बंद मिले। लिहाजा उनका रिकाॅर्ड भी खंगाला जा रहा है।

