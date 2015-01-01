पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेरोइन समेत पकड़े गए पूर्व सरपंच का मामला:4.36 करोड़ ड्रग मनी के बंटवारे के झगड़े में एक्सपोज हुआ गुरदीप

लुधियाना3 घंटे पहले
  • ड्रग मनी के 1.20 करोड़ लेकर गाजियाबाद भागी महिला पार्टनर की तलाश, यूपी पहुंची एसटीएफ
  • 2.50 करोड़ से गुरदीप ने गांव में खरीदी थी 10 एकड़ जमीन

(राजदीप सिंह सैनी)
पूर्व अकाली सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह की तरफ से चलाया जा रहा ड्रग रैकेट 4.36 करोड़ रुपये की ड्रग मनी के बंटवारे को लेकर हुए झगड़े में एक्सपोज हुआ। पकड़े जाने से कुछ दिन पहले ही गुरदीप का ड्रग मनी के 4.36 करोड़ रुपये को लेकर अपने पार्टनर रवेज ढिल्लों से झगड़ा हुआ था। रवेज ड्रग मनी को अपने ससुराल गांव दोआबा भैणी में रख आया था। गुरदीप को जब इसका पता चला तो वह 15-17 अगस्त के मध्य अपनी एक महिला पार्टनर मनप्रीत कौर उर्फ रीत निवासी लुधियाना, पुलिस मुलाजिम अमरिंदर सिंह रवि, बबलजीत सिंह से मिलकर ड्रग मनी की राशि रवेज ढिल्लों के ससुराल जाकर जबरन उठा लाया।

इसके बाद आरोपी गुरदीप सिंह ने इसमें से 2.50 करोड़ रुपये ड्रग मनी से अपने गांव के पास ही 10 एकड़ जमीन की खरीद कर ली, जबकि 1.20 करोड़ रुपये अपनी पार्टनर मनप्रीत कौर उर्फ रीत को दे दिए। रीत यह ड्रग मनी लेकर गाजियाबाद भाग गई। गुरदीप के पकड़े जाने के बाद पूछताछ में जब इसका खुलासा हुआ तो एसटीएफ ने यूपी में रीत की तलाश में छापामारी की, मगर अभी तक रीत पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लगी। गुरदीप के मुताबिक रीत उसके ड्रग के कारोबार में सहयोगी थी और जालंधर में एक फ्लैट में रहकर ड्रग रैकेट चलाने में इसकी मदद करती थी। अब इसकी तलाश में एसटीएफ की टीम यूपी में दबिश दे रही है। गुरदीप सिंह को पुलिस रिमांड खत्म होने के बाद 18 नवंबर को लुधियाना कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

प्राइवेट जिप्सी को हूटर लगा बनाई पायलट, ड्यूटी से गैरहाजिर और बर्खास्त मुलाजिम वर्दी डाल चलते थे साथ

नशा तस्कर पूर्व सरपंच गुरदीप सिंह के इस ड्रग रैकेट में पंजाब पुलिस के दो मुलाजिम भी उसका साथ देते थे। इनमें फतेहगढ़ साहिब से ड्यूटी से गैरहाजिर चल रहा हेडकांस्टेबल अमरिंदर सिंह उर्फ रवि व मुक्तसर का बर्खास्त कांस्टेबल भजन सिंह उर्फ भाऊ शामिल था, जिस पर पहले भी 12 के करीब केस हैं। ये दोनों गुरदीप सरपंच के साथ वर्दी डालकर उस पायलट जिप्सी में घूमते थे जो गुरदीप सरपंच ने प्राइवेट खरीद कर उस पर अवैध तौर पर हूटर लगाकर उसे पायलट बना रखा था।

इसे वह अपने काफिले के आगे पायलट बनाकर चलाता था, मगर खन्ना व लुधियाना पुलिस सोती रही। एसटीएफ बाॅर्डर रेंज ने गुरदीप से पूछताछ के बाद आरोपी हेडकांस्टेबल अमरिंदर सिंह रवि को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ के बाद जेल भेज दिया। जबकि बर्खास्त कांस्टेबल भजन सिंह उर्फ भाऊ अभी भी फरार है, जिसकी तलाश में छापामारी चल रही है। पायलट के तौर पर इस्तेमाल होने वाली जिप्सी नंबर पीबी03एजे3932 भी एसटीएफ ने बरामद कर ली है।

एसटीएफ गृह मंत्रालय को भेजेगी तनवीर व संधू के प्रत्यर्पण कराने का केस
एसटीएफ बाॅर्डर रेंज के अंतर्गत दर्ज हुए 3 हेरोइन तस्करी के केसों समेत लुधियाना के मिलाकर कुल 5 केस ऐसे हो चुके हैं, जिसमें 250 किलो से ज्यादा हेरोइन की तस्करी में आस्ट्रेलिया में बैठे तनवीर सिंह बेदी व इटली में डिटेन किए गए सिमरण संधू वांछित हैं। इसलिए एसटीएफ उनके प्रत्यर्पण के केस बनाकर केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय को भेजेगी ताकि उन्हें इंडिया लाकर पूछताछ की जा सके।

ब्लैक लिस्ट नंबर वाली 50 लाख की लैंड रोवर भी बरामद
एसटीएफ ने गुरदीप से एक सीएच01एपी-1026 लैंड रोवर फ्रीलैंडर टू गाड़ी भी बरामद की है, जिसकी कीमत करीब 50 लाखे है। मगर इस गाड़ी के नंबर को चंडीगढ़ आरटीए के रिकॉर्ड में आर्थिक अपराध शाखा की शिकायत पर ब्लैक लिस्ट किया हुआ है। अभी गुरदीप सिंह की अन्य गाड़ियों की तलाश भी जारी है, जिसके बाद कई अहम खुलासे होने की संभावना है।

