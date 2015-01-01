पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यही लोकतंत्र है:मुकाबले में खड़े दोनों उम्मीदवारों को बड़े अंतर से पछाड़ प्रेसिडेंट बने गुरकिरपाल

लुधियाना38 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना काल में भी दिखा जोश, बुजुर्गों समेत 3111 में से 2348 वकीलों ने डाली वोट
  • गुरकिरपाल को मिले 1276 वोट
  • वाइस प्रेसिडेंट : परविंदर सिंह
  • सेक्रेटरी : गगनदीप सिंह सैनी
  • जाॅइंट सेक्रेटरी: दविंदर

लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार वीरवार को जिला बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव की मतदान प्रक्रिया संपन्न हो गई। कोरोना काल के चलते इस बार पांच की बजाए दोगुने यानि 10 बूथ बनाए गए थे। आशंका के बावजूद 3 हजार 111 में से 2348 वकीलों ने मतदान किया। सुबह 9.30 से शाम 4.30 बजे तक वोटिंग के दौरान बुजुर्गों समेत तमाम वकील बूथों पर लाइनों में नजर आए। रात लगभग सवा सात बजे से चुनावी नतीजे आने शुरू हुए। प्रधान पद पर विजयी रहे गुरकिरपाल सिंह गिल के जीतने का ऐलान होने पर उनके समर्थकों ने जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया। वहीं 6 एक्जीक्यूटिव मेंबर की आज घोषणा की जाएगी।

एफएस निर्विरोध रहे रिशी
गौर हो कि फाइनेंस सेक्रेटरी पद के उम्मीदवार यादविंदर सिंह द्वारा नाम वापसी संबंधी पत्र रिटर्निंग अफसर ने बार कौंसिल को भेजा था, जो मंजूर हो गया था। लिहाजा बुधवार को ही इस पद के दूसरे उम्मीदवार गौतम रिशी निर्विरोध विजयी घोषित कर दिए गए थे।

पहली वोट राजवंत सिंह ने डाली
उधर, सुबह मतदान प्रक्रिया शुरू होने पर सबसे पहला वोट 65 वर्षीय राजवंत सिंह ने डाला। इसी तरह, अंतिम वोट बुजुर्ग महिला वकील द्वारा डाला गया। मतदान के दौरान पोलिंग बूथों पर जोश-खरोश के साथ मतदान करने वाले वकील लाइनों में लगे रहे। वहीं उम्मीदवार व उनके समर्थक पोलिंग स्टेशन के बाहर मतदाताओं से अपने हक में वोट डालने की अपील करते रहे।

इन्होंने कराए निष्पक्ष मतदान
चुनाव कमेटी के चेयरमैन जेएस वड़ैच व मेंबर सुरिंदर खख के सहयोग से रिटर्निंग अफसर अमरदीप भाटिया पूरी मतदान प्रक्रिया पर नजर रखे रहे। उनकी मदद के लिए बतौर सहायक अफसर नौ वकील अवतार सिंह, विकास गुप्ता, रविंदर सिंह, रुपाली मोलरी, मंदीप सिद्धू, गुरप्रीत अरोड़ा, ललिता जैन, आदर्श शर्मा व एलएस राय को नियुक्त किया गया था।

