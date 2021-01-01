पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गर्व की बात:गुरवीन आज पीएम बाॅक्स में बैठेंगी, सेनेटरी नैपकिन टैक्स फ्री न होने का उठाएंगी मुद्दा

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिल्ली में होने वाले गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में शहर की होनहार छात्राओं को मिला खास न्यौता

शहर की होनहार स्टूडेंट को गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में पीएम बाक्स में बैठने का मौका मिला है। माॅडल टाउन की गुरवीन ने सीबीएसई की परीक्षा में देशभर में दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया था। जिसके चलते उनको इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में न्योता मिला है। इससे उत्साहित गुरवीन का कहना है कि उनको पीएम को नजदीक से देखने का मौका मिलेगा। अगर मौका मिला तो वह पीएम से एक सवाल जरूर करेंगी कि हर महिला की जरुरत सेनेटरी नैपकिन पर हमारे देश में टैक्स क्यों लगता है।

राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार के लिए चयनित नाम्या जोशी का संदेश, सीखने की ललक हमेशा रखिए- शहर के सत पॉल मित्तल स्कूल में 8वीं कक्षा की छात्रा नाम्या जोशी प्रतिष्ठित प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार-2021 की हकदार बनकर बेहद उत्साहित हैं। वह सफलता का मूल-मंत्र यही मानती हैं कि बड़ी कामयाबी के लिए हमेशा सीखने की ललक रखनी चाहिए। गौर हो कि 18 वर्ष से कम आयु वालों के लिए सर्वोच्च नागरिक पुरस्कार पाने वाली नाम्या जोशी पंजाब, हरियाणा, दिल्ली व चंडीगढ़ की इकलौती प्रतिनिधि हैं। उनको नवाचार के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट योगदान के चलते इस सम्मान के लिए चुना गया।

सत पॉल मित्तल स्कूल के गवर्निंग काउंसिल के अध्यक्ष राकेश भारती मित्तल ने बधाई देते कहा कि यह सबके लिए गर्व करने का क्षण है। भाई रणधीर सिंह नगर की रहने वाली इस होनहार छात्रा ने डिप्टी कमिश्नर वरिंदर कुमार शर्मा के साथ बैठ पीएम की वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में हिस्सा लिया। इस दौरान पिता कुणाल जोशी व माता मोनिका जोशी भी मौजूद रहीं।

वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग में 32 बच्चे लाइव हुए। हालांकि प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार के लिए चयनित इन बच्चों में से केवल 6 ही उनसे संवाद कर पाए। नाम्या ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री ने अंत में तीन बच्चों सहित मेरा नाम लेकर दिल्ली आने का न्योता दिया। नाम्या ने बताया कि वह ई-लर्निंग व ई-स्पोर्ट्स के जरिए विद्यार्थियों को शिक्षा से जोड़ना चाहती है।

उद्यमी बनने की इच्छुक नाम्या टेक्नोलॉजी के जरिए शिक्षा को मजेदार बनाना चाहती हैं। इस काबिल छात्रा ने अध्यापकों व विद्यार्थियों को क्लास में माइनक्राफ्ट का इस्तेमाल शुरू करने के लिए स्काइप सेशन कराए। पिछले साल फरवरी में दिल्ली में हुए यंग इनोवेटर्स सम्मेलन के मंच पर माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के सीईओ सत्या नडेला से मुलाकात भी की थी। डीसी ने नाम्या व उनके पेरेंट्स को सम्मानित भी किया।

36 कोरोना वॉरियर्स भी किए जाएंगे सम्मानित-

लुधियाना। जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में जिला स्तर पर कोविड-19 के दौरान कार्य करने वाले 36 लोगों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इसमें कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव मृतकों के अंतिम संस्कार करने वाली ट्रैफिक मार्शल टीम के सदस्यों को भी सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इसमें मनदीप केशव, चरणजीत सिंह, गोपाल सिंह, हरविंदर सिंह, प्रतीक वर्मा, गुरप्रीत सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह सैनी, प्रिंस कपूर शामिल है। इनके अलावा हेल्थ वर्कर रितु डोगरा, कवयित्री जसप्रीत कौर फलक, इंजीनियर बलविंदर सिंह, पंचायती राज ब्लॉक बलविंदर सिंह, देहाती विकास और प्रबंधकीय माहिर महंगा सिंह कंग, श्री ज्ञान स्थल मंदिर युवा विंग के जनरल सेक्रेटरी वरिंदर कुमार, हरजीत सिंह खालसा, सिविल सर्जन दफ्तर से नोडल अफसर डॉ हरवीर सिंह, अमनदीप सिंह, साइंस अध्यापक जसवीर सिंह, ओमप्रकाश कपूर, सतविंदर सिंह, प्रदीप भट्टी, परमिंदर पाल सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह, रजनीश शर्मा, अशोक मल्होत्रा, एएसआई कपिल कुमार, एसपी हरप्रीत सिंह, एसपी हरसिमरन सिंह, एचसी अनिल कुमार, सीटी चमकौर सिंह, एचसी मनदीप सिंह, स्पोर्ट्स के लिए गौरव अरोड़ा, एएस चड्डा को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। आयुष्मान भारत सरबत सेहत बीमा योजना में सराहनीय कार्य करने पर सिविल हॉस्पिटल को भी सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser