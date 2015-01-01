पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Ludhiana
  Heap Of Dirt In The Market, The Etuzed Company Has Not Been Picking Up The Garbage For A Year, The Secretary Of The Market Committee Said The Garbage Will Be Lifted In A Week

कूड़े की समस्या:मंडी में गंदगी के ढेर, एटुजेड कंपनी एक साल से नहीं उठा रही है कूड़ा,मार्केट कमेटी के सेक्रेटरी बोले-हफ्ते भर में कूड़ा उठा लिया जाएगा

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
जालंधर बाइपास स्थित सब्जी मंडी में कूड़े की समस्या से रेहड़ी फड़ी और वहां आने वाले लोग परेशान हैं। यहीं नहीं मंडी में गेट नंबर 3 पर कूड़े का डंप बना दिया गया है। जहां से आने-जाने वाले को गंदगी का सामना करना पड़ता है। वहीं, इलाका निवासियों में भी इसके प्रति रोष है। जानकारी के मुताबिक कुछ दिन पहले मंडी की सफाई करने वाले ठेकेदार की इलाका निवासियों से तीन नंबर गेट पर कूड़ा फेंकने के लेकर बहस हुई

थी। मंडी के सफाई ठेकेदार ने भी रेहड़ी फड़ी की साइड से भी सफाई करना व कूड़ा उठाना बंद कर दिया। इससे रेहड़ी फड़ी वाले भी परेशान है और मार्केट कमेटी से भी बार बार गुहार लगा रहे हैं। वहीं, एटुजेड कंपनी ने मार्केट कमेटी से करीब 3 लाख से अधिक पैसे लेने हैं। जिससे वह सेकेंडरी पॉइंट से पिछले एक साल से कूड़ा नहीं उठा रही है। जिस कारण मंडी में गंदगी के ढेर लगे हैं।

मार्केट कमेटी से 3 लाख से अधिक लेना है पैसा

वहीं, एटुजेड कंपनी के लुधियाना इंचार्ज विशांत ने बताया कि मार्केट कमेटी से 3 लाख से अधिक पैसा लेना है। हर साल एग्रीमेंट होता है। लेकिन, वह एग्रीमेंट नहीं कर रही है। मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन और निगम कमिश्नर से मीटिंग भी हो चुकी है। लेकिन, किसी का कोई जवाब नहीं आया है। मार्केट कमेटी के अधिकारियों का पैसे अधिक होने का भी एेतराज था। लेकिन, कोई बात अभी तक खुलकर नहीं हो पाई है।

मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन विनोद शर्मा ने बताया कि गेट नंबर 3 कूड़े का सेकेंडरी पॉइंट है। जहां एटूजेड कंपनी कूड़ा उठाती थी। लेकिन, एक साल से वह कूड़ा नहीं उठा रही है। इस संबंधी इलाका निवासियों द्वारा भी कई शिकायतें आ रही है और रेहड़ी फड़ी की ओर से भी। मंडी बोर्ड को इस संबंधी लिखा हुआ है और एटूजेड के अधिकारियों को भी कई बार कूड़ा उठाने संबंधी लिख कर दिया गया है। 7-10 दिन के अंदर अंदर नया टेंडर डाल कूड़ा उठाने का ठेका किसी और कंपनी को दे दिया जाएगा।

