टिप्स:कोरोना के कारण दिल, अस्थमा, बीपी मरीजों के लिए घातक हो सकती है सर्दी, मरीज डाइट का रखें खास ख्याल, भरपूर मात्रा में पिएं पानी

लुधियाना
-डॉ. मनीत कौर, मेडिसिन स्पेशलिस्ट, दीपक हॉस्पिटल ।

मौसम में ठंडक-प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने के साथ ही अब दिल, अस्थमा और बीपी के मरीजों के लिए भी समस्या बढ़ने वाली है। यूं तो सर्दियां हमेशा ही इन मरीजों के लिए मुश्किल रहती हैं। मगर इस बार इन मरीजों को कोरोना के कारण खुद का ध्यान ज्यादा रखने की जरूरत है। सर्दियों के मौसम में बीपी और शुगर बढ़ने की समस्या के कारण दिल के दौरे भी ज्यादा पड़ते हैं। वहीं, अगर ये मरीज कोविड से भी संक्रमित हो गए तो उनकी जान के लिए घातक हो सकता है। माहिरों के मुताबिक इन मरीजों को अपनी दवाइयों की डोज डॉक्टर से जांच के बाद जरूरत मुताबिक घटा-बढ़ा लेनी चाहिए।

तला-ज्यादा नमक वाले खाने से करें परहेज
बदल रहा मौसम हमेशा ही इन मरीजों के लिए मुश्किल रहता है। अस्थमा ब्रोंकाइटिस के मरीजों की एडमिशन इस समय में बढ़ जाती हैं। वहीं, इस बार कोविड से स्थिति ज्यादा मुश्किल हो सकती है। ऐसे में मरीजों को किसी भी तरह से कोविड के सुरक्षा पैमानों को नहीं छोड़ना है। वहीं, समय पर अपनी दवाइयों की डोज को सही करवा लें। मरीजों को तला हुआ व ज्यादा नमक वाला खाना न खाएं। इनसे बीपी बढ़ने की संभावना रहती है। -डॉ. मनीत कौर, मेडिसिन स्पेशलिस्ट, दीपक हॉस्पिटल

इस समस्या बढ़ना शुरू हो जाती है। प्रदूषण और ठंडा मौसम समस्या को बढ़ा देता है। वहीं, कोमॉर्बिड कंडीशन वाले मरीजों के लिए कोविड के चलते समस्या ज्यादा है। ऐसे में ज्यादा ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है। मरीजों को डराना मकसद नहीं है। बस वो ज्यादा ध्यान रखें ताकि आगे परेशान न हों। डाइट का खास ख्याल रखें। साथ ही पानी भरपूर मात्रा में पिएं। इस समय बचाव ही वैक्सीन है। -डॉ. करमवीर गोयल, मेडिसिन स्पेशलिस्ट, मेडिवेज अस्पताल

