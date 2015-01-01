पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:15 दिनों में 1342 पॉजिटिव में से 231 संपर्क केस, एक ही परिवार से आने लगे 7-8 मरीज

लुधियाना8 घंटे पहले
मांगों को लेकर धरना तो जायज है लेकिन कोरोना काल में बिना मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के प्रदर्शन भारी पड़ सकता है।
  • 116 नए केस, 3 मौतें, सोमवार को आए केसों में से 31% सिर्फ संपर्क वाले मरीज

संक्रमण का खतरा फिर से बढ़ रहा है। लेकिन बाजारों में ही नहीं हर जगह पर लोगों द्वारा लापरवाही भी बढ़ती जा रही है। एक ओर जहां बच्चों को भी बिना मास्क के भीड़ भरे बाजारों में लेकर लोग उतर रहे हैं। वहीं, घरों में बीमार होने वाले या हल्के लक्षण वाले मरीजों द्वारा भी सतर्कता नहीं बरती जा रही। इसका नतीजा ये हो रहा है कि लुधियाना में अब पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क व परिजन भी संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक अब अगस्त-सितंबर की तरह ही एक घर से 7-8 लोग भी पॉजिटिव होने के केेसेस सामने आ रहे हैं। नवंबर के 15 दिनों में ही 231 संपर्क पॉजिटिव हुए हैं।

इन 15 दिनों के दौरान लुधियाना के कुल 1342 मरीज पॉजिटिव हुए हैं। यानी इन केसों के 17.21 फीसदी केस सिर्फ पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क का ही है। सोमवार को जिले में कुल 116 नए संक्रमित पाए गए। इनमें से 96 संक्रमित लुधियाना से संबंधित हैं। सोमवार को 3 कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हुई। जिनमें से 2 मरीज लुधियाना से संबंधित हैं। सोमवार को आए कुल केसों में से 31 फीसदी केस सिर्फ संपर्कों के रहे।

15 दिनों में तीसरी बार 1500 से कम सैंपलिंग
सोमवार को जिले में 1461 सैंपल्स लिए गए। ऐसा 15 दिनों में तीसरी बार हुआ है कि जिले में 1500 से भी कम सैंपलिंग हो पाई है। इसमें भी सरकारी सेंटर्स में 1091 सैंपल्स और प्राइवेट में 370 सैंपल्स लिए गए। इससे पहले 17 नवंबर को 1280 और 16 नवंबर को 1428 सैंपल्स लिए गए थे। अब तक लिए गए 434509 सैंपल्स में से 408180 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। जबकि 1064 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। सोमवार को 39 रैपिड रिस्पांस टीमों द्वारा 169 मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। जिनमें से 149 को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया। 49581 शकी मरीजों को अब तक होम क्वारेंटाइन किया जा चुका है। जिनमें से 1814 एक्टिव होम क्वारेंटाइन केस हैं।

लुधियाना के दो मृतक, दोनों थे डायबीटिक
पहले से ही विभिन्न बीमारियों से पीड़ित मरीजों के लिए कोविड-19 ज्यादा खतरनाक है। इस बात का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि सोमवार को भी लुधियाना के दो मरीजों की मौत हुई। दोनों ही डायबिटिक थे। हैबोवाल कलां के रहने वाले 62 वर्षीय पुरुष डायबिटिक थे। वहीं, 71 वर्षीय पुरुष क्रॉनिक किडनी डीजीज, डायबिटीज और हाइपरटेंशन से भी पीड़ित थे। सोमवार को पॉजिटिव आए केसेस में 2 गर्भवतियां, 1 कैदी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई है। इसके अलावा पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क के 30 मरीज, ओपीडी के 15 मरीज और इनफ्लूएंजा लाइक इलनैस के 42 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

एक्टिव केस 844, होम आइसोलेशन में 652 लोग

सोमवार को 45 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। अब तक 22140 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। जिनमें से 20410 मरीज स्वस्थ हो कर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। लुधियाना के एक्टिव केेस का आंकड़ा एक बार फिर से 800 पार किया है। सोमवार को लुधियाना के 844 एक्टिव केस रहे। एक्टिव केसेस में से 77 फीसदी मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। 652 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। जबकि सरकारी में 16 और प्राइवेट में 82 मरीज एडमिट हैं। जिनमें लेवल-3 में लुधियाना के 2 ही मरीज हैं। जबकि 886 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। अन्य जिलों व राज्यों से अब तक 3125 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। जिनमें से 76 एक्टिव केस हैं और 368 की मौत हो चुकी है।

