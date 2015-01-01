पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर बढ़ा आवारा कुत्तों का आतंक:बाहोमाजरा में कुत्तों के झुंड ने 12 साल के बच्चे को बुरी तरह नोंचा, चीखें सुनकर लोगों ने बचाया

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • लगातार बढ़ रहे मामलों पर अंकुश लगाने में प्रशासन फेल, दावों के बावजूद समस्या नहीं हो पा रही हल

नजदीकी गांव में कुछ महीने पहले आवारा कुत्तों ने 13 साल के बच्चे को नोंचकर मार डाला। इसके बाद प्रशासन ने गांव में आवारा कुत्तों से निजात दिलाने के दावे किए, लेकिन शुक्रवार को फिर बाहोमाजरा में 12 साल के बच्चे पर आवारा कुत्तों के झुंड ने हमला कर बुरी तरह से काट खाया। कुत्ते बच्चे को पीछे से पकड़ते हुए घसीट कर ले जा रहे थे तो वहां से गुजर रहे राहगीरों ने उसकी चीखें सुन वहां कुत्तों को भगाया और बच्चे को इलाज के लिए सिविल अस्पताल दाखिला करवाया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसका इलाज शुरू किया।

कुत्तों ने बच्चे के पिछले हिस्से को बुरी तरह से काट खाया। इसके चलते बच्चा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। अगर समय रहते राहगीर वहां से उस बच्चे को न बचाते तो आवारा कुत्तों का झुंड उस बच्चे की जान ले लेता। लोक इंसाफ पार्टी के हलका खन्ना इंचार्ज सर्बजीत सिंह कंग ने बताया कि गांव बाहोमाजरा के सीटू का 12 वर्षीय बेटा रोशन अपने पिता को खाना देकर वापस आ रहा था तो गांव के बाहर डिस्पोजल डंप के पास आवारा कुत्तों के झुंड ने दबोच लिया।

चेतावनी: प्रशासन ने उचित हल न किया तो छेड़ेंगे संघर्ष

कंग ने कहा कि कुत्तों ने बच्चे के पिछले हिस्से में बुरी तरह से काटा। इसके चलते उसके इस घटना से स्थानीय लोगों में खौफ और प्रशासन के प्रति रोष है। उन्होंने कहा कि आवारा जानवरों के कारण पहले भी कई बार इस तरह कि घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं और एसडीएम एसएसपी और स्थानीय नगर कौंसिल से इस बारे में कोई पुख्ता हल करने के लिए शिकायतें दी गई हैं। इसके बावजूद इसे लेकर कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाए गए। कंग ने कहा कि अगर जल्द ही प्रशासन ने कोई उचित प्रबंध नहीं किया तो वह इसके खिलाफ संघर्ष छेड़ेंगे। इस मौके पर बेअंत सिंह, हरिंदरपाल सिंह, जग्गी, रिंकू, सैम, अमृतपाल सिंह, अजय कुमार, साबी मौजूद रहे।

घटनाएं बढ़ने के बाद जागा निगम नसबंदी केंद्र में शुरू कराया काम

शहर में आवारा कुत्तों के काटने की बढ़ रही घटनाओं के मद्देनजर निगम के सितंबर से बंद पड़े एनिमल बर्थ कंट्रोल सेंटर को फिर से शुरू करवाया गया है। मेयर बलकार संधू ने कंपनी को फटकार लगा नसबंदी सेंटर पर फिर आवारा कुत्तों की नसबंदी का काम शुरू करवाया है। बता दें कि गत दिनों ताजगंज में 8 साल के बच्चे को 4 आवारा कुत्तों ने बुरी तरह से नोंचकर 15 जगह से काटा था। उसकी सीएमसी में सर्जरी भी हुई। मेयर ने बताया कि इस घटना पर भी मंत्री भारत भूषण आशु ने सख्त नोटिस लिया है। इसके तहत निगम अफसरों को तुरंत कार्रवाई के लिए आदेश जारी किए थे। सेंटर में काम करने वाले मुलाजिम हैदराबाद से पहुंचे और आवारा कुत्तों को पकड़ना भी शुरू कर दिया है। उन्होंने ये भी बताया कि सेंटर इंचार्ज डॉ. हरबंस सिंह डल्ला के छुट्टी पर होने के चलते अब उनकी जगह पर चार्ज डॉ. विपुल मल्होत्रा को दिया गया है। उनसे आवारा कुत्तों को लेकर 94172-73555 पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है।

इधर, ट्रस्ट के इलाकों में भी बढ़ा कुत्तों का खौफ

इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट की कॉलोनियों में भी आवारा कुत्तों की जनसंख्या बढ़ने से लोगों में खौफ है। इसके तहत समाजसेवी अरविंद शर्मा ने ट्रस्ट चेयरमैन को लेटर लिख मांग की कि वह इन कुत्तों का हल करवाएं, ताकि कॉलोनियों में भी आवारा कुत्तों की जनसंख्या कंट्रोल की जा सके।

