  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  • In The 12 Days Of December, 1029 People Of The District Were Infected, 1181 Patients Recovered, 79 New Positive Cases, 6 Patients Died.

कोरोना अपडेट:दिसंबर के 12 दिनों में जिले के 1029 लोग संक्रमित, स्वस्थ हुए 1181 मरीज, 79 नए पॉजिटिव केस, 6 मरीजों की हुई मौत

लुधियाना43 मिनट पहले
दिसंबर के पहले हफ्ते में केसों में रफ्तार देखने को मिली थी। लेकिन उसके बाद संक्रमितों की रफ्तार में कमी हुई है। वहीं, राहत की बात है कि दिसंबर के 12 दिनों में लुधियाना के संक्रमितों से ज्यादा स्वस्थ होने वाले हैं। 12 दिसंबर तक लुधियाना के 1029 लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। जबकि 1181 स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। जो राहत की बात है। वहीं, 7 दिसंबर से लगातार पॉजिटिव मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या है। 11 दिसंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 129 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए हैं। जबकि इस दिन लुधियाना के 67 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई।

शनिवार को 74 डिस्चार्ज, एक्टिव केस 700

शनिवार को जिले में कोविड-19 के 79 नए संक्रमित पाए गए। इनमें से लुधियाना के 57 केस रहे जो कि सिटी से संबंधित हैं। 6 मरीजों की शनिवार को मौत हुई। इनमें से लुधियाना के 4 मरीज (सिटी के 3 मरीज और रायकोट के 1 मरीज) की मौत हुई। लुधियाना के 74 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। लुधियाना के अब 700 केस एक्टिव हैं। इनमें 530 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं।

2 हेल्थ वर्कर की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव: शनिवार को पॉजिटिव आए केस में 2 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही। पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क के 2 मरीज, ओपीडी के 15, इनफ्लूएंजा लाइक इलनेस के 30 मरीज, एसएआरआई के 1 मरीज की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही। 44 रैपिड रिस्पॉन्स टीमों द्वारा 159 मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई।

