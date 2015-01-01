पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:पिछले 10 दिनों में से 4 दिन 90 से ज्यादा आए संक्रमित, 105 नए पाॅजिटिव, 7 मौतें

लुधियाना3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में एक्टिव केस 775

जिले में कोविड के केसों में फिर से इजाफा हो रहा है। पिछले 10 दिनों के दौरान 4 दिन ऐसे हैं जिनमें जिले के 90 से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले हैं। वहीं, जिले में एक्टिव केस भी बढ़ कर 3.6(775 एक्टिव केस) फीसदी हो चुके हैं। जबकि अक्टूबर में 1.2 फीसदी ही एक्टिव केस थे। पिछले 10 दिनों में जिले में कुल 1079 संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। जिनमें से 923 संक्रमित लुधियाना के हैं। वहीं, इन 10 दिनों में से चार दिन ऐसे भी हैं जिनमें लुधियाना के 90 से ज्यादा संक्रमित रहे हैं। इनमें 9 नवंबर को 93 केस, 11 नवंबर को 107 केस, 14 नवंबर को 95 केस और 17 नवंबर को 92 केस आए हैं। मंगलवार को जिले में 105 नए संक्रमित पाए गए। जिनमें से 92 केस लुधियाना से संबंधित हैं। वहीं, 7 कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हुई। इनमें से 3 मरीज लुधियाना से संबंधित हैं।

रिकवरी रेट अब 92.4 %
लुधियाना के अब तक 21580 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। एक्टिव केसेस में इजाफा होने के कारण ओवरऑल रिकवरी रेट में भी गिरावट नजर आ रही है। जिले के अब तक 19932 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। अब ओवरऑल रिकवरी रेट 92.4 फीसदी है। जबकि अक्टूबर में ये रिकवरी रेट 95 फीसदी तक था। लुधियाना के 873 मरीजों की अब तक कोविड से मौत हो चुकी है। अन्य जिलों व राज्यों के अब तक 3002 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। 82 एक्टिव केस हैं। जबकि 352 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

सैंपल्स की गिनती घटी: एक ओर जहां केसेस में इजाफा हो रहा है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ सैंपल्स की संख्या में इजाफा नहीं हो रहा। मंगलवार को 1280 सैंपल्स लिए गए। इसमें से आरटी-पीसीआर 1175 सैंपल्स रहे। 102 सैंपल रैपिड एंटीजैन के रहे। वहीं, 3 सैंपल्स ट्रूनेट के रहे। 1234 सैंपल्स की रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। मंगलवार को 70 रैपिड रिस्पाॅन्स टीमों द्वारा 169 मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। जिनमें से 120 मरीजों को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया। अब तक 48629 मरीजों को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया जा चुका है। जिनमें से 1403 एक्टिव होम क्वारेंटाइन केस हैं।

