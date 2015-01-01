पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शौर्य चक्र विजेता कामरेड बलविंदर सिंह हत्याकांड:मर्डर में गुरजीत उर्फ भा की ओर से इस्तेमाल की पिस्टल भी मिली, मामले में अब तक पकड़े जा चुके 11 आरोपी

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शूटरों का साथ देने वाले लुधियाना के दो बदमाश काबू, हथियार कराए थे मुहैया
  • आरोपियों से दो पिस्टल, देसी कट्‌टा, दो मैगजीन, 3 कारतूस बरामद

तरनतारन के भिखीविंड में शौर्य चक्र विजेता कामरेड बलविंदर सिंह हत्याकांड मामले में तरनतारन की पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को लुधियाना के दो बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दोनों बदमाशों द्वारा हत्याकांड में शूटरों का साथ दिया गया था। पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार इन्हीं दोनों आरोपियों की ओर से शूटरों को हथियार मुहैया कराए गए थे। गिरफ्तार दोनों आरोपियों के पास से एक 30 बोर का पिस्टल, 7.65 एमएम पिस्टल, दो मैगजीन, देसी कट्‌टा व तीन जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं।

जो कि आरोपी गुरजीत सिंह उर्फ भा की तरफ से वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए इस्तेमाल किए गए थे। मामले में अभी तक 11 आरोपी गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार आरोपियों की पहचान टिब्बा रोड की कर्मसर कॉलोनी के रहने वाले जगरूप सिंह और सन्नी के रूप में हुई है। दोनों आरोपियों को तरनतारन पुलिस ने अदालत में पेश कर एक दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया है।

गिरफ्तार आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर पकड़े गए दोनों आरोपी

जानकारी के अनुसार गैंगस्टर सुखा भिखारीवाल द्वारा हत्या के लिए सुपारी दी गई थी। जिसके बाद गैंगस्टर सुखराज सुक्खा और रविंदर सिंह ज्ञाना ने सुपारी लेकर आगे हत्या के लिए शूटर गुरजीत उर्फ भा व सुखदीप उर्फ बूरा को मारने भेजा था। पुलिस जांच में पता चला है कि भा व बूरा का साथ देने वाले आरोपियों में जगरूप सिंह और सन्नी भी शामिल हैं। जिसके चलते पहले से गिरफ्तार आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर दोनों आरोपियों को टिब्बा रोड इलाके से पकड़ा गया। पुलिस के अनुसार जगरूप व सन्नी आपस में दोस्त हैं। गौर हो कि बलविंदर सिंह की हत्या मामले में पुलिस द्वारा सुखराज सिंह उर्फ सुक्खा, रविंदर सिंह उर्फ ज्ञाना, आकाशदीप अरोड़ा उर्फ धालीवाल, रविंदर सिंह ढिल्लों, राकेश कुमार, रवि कुमार, चांद कुमार भाटिया, मनप्रीत सिंह, जगजीत सिंह, जोबनजीत, प्रभजीत सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है।

जेल में मोबाइल इस्तेमाल कर की वारदात: तरनतारन पुलिस के अनुसार मामले में शामिल आरोपी राजबीर सिंह पटियाला जेल में कैदी बंद है। जबकि सुखपाल सुक्खा भी उसी जेल में बंद है। दोनों एक ही बैरक में होने के चलते अच्छे दोस्त थे। सुक्खा ने पुलिस पूछताछ के दौरान बताया कि उनकी ओर से जेल में बैठकर मोबाइल इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा था। उसी के जरिए वारदात को अंजाम दिया। उसकी निशानदेही पर ही राजबीर को जेल से प्रोडक्शन वाॅरंट पर लाया गया। हालांकि जेल में आरोपियों के पास मोबाइल कैसे गया और उनके साथ और कौन शामिल हैं। इसे लेकर पुलिस जांच कर रही है। उनके मोबाइलों की कॉल डिटेल को भी पुलिस खंगाल रही है।

नहीं पता लग पाया हत्या का कारण : तरनतारन पुलिस के अनुसार भा और बूरा को आकाशदीप अरोड़ा द्वारा लुधियाना में ठहराया और पेमेंट पहुंचाई गई थी। जिसके चलते पुलिस द्वारा अब लुधियाना में आरोपियों के ठहरने वाले स्थानों पर जांच की जा रही है कि आखिर वे किस तरीके से वहां रह रहे थे। जबकि उनका साथ देने के मामले में पुलिस अब सन्नी और जगरूप से भी इस संबंध में पूछताछ कर रही है। क्योंकि दोनों की तरफ से लुधियाना में भी आरोपियों का साथ दिया गया था। पुलिस सभी के कॉल डिटेल खंगाल रही है। उसी की निशानदेही पर कड़ियां जोड़कर आरोपियों को पकड़ा जा रहा है। लेकिन गिरफ्तार किसी भी आरोपी से अभी तक हत्या की मुख्य वजह का पता नहीं चल सका है। टीमें अलग अलग एंगलों पर जांच में जुटी है।

