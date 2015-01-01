पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

न्यू सब्जी मंडी:आढ़त के नाम पर कमेटी को 37 दिनों में 55.5 लाख के रेवेन्यू का नुकसान

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंडी में ग्राहकों से वसूल रहे 9% आढ़त, मार्केट कमेटी को दिखा रहे 7%, इसीलिए महंगी दाम में बिक रही सब्जियां और फल

जालंधर बाईपास न्यू सब्जी मंडी में सब्जी-फ्रूट के आढ़ती मार्केट कमेटी को लाखों के रेवेन्यू का नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। मंडी बोर्ड द्वारा आढ़त को 9% से कम कर 7% किया गया है। इसके बावजूद आढ़ती मंडी में लोगों से 9% ही आढ़त वसूल रहे हैं। मार्केट कमेटी को 7% आढ़त बता उन्हें लाखों का चूना लगा रहे हैं।

अक्टूबर में 1.10 करोड़ का रेवेन्यू आया था। इसमें 19 अक्टूबर को 2% और इसके बाद 1% के हिसाब से रेवेन्यू आया था। जबकि बकाया आरडीएफ सीधे सरकार के खाते में जाता है। 1% आढ़त के हिसाब से 1.50 लाख रोजाना का मार्केट कमेटी और 1% आरडीएफ (रूरल डेवलपमेंट फंड) सरकार के खाते में जा रहा है। अगर 1% के हिसाब से एक दिन का रेवेन्यू मार्केट कमेटी को डेढ़ लाख आता है तो 37 दिनों में आढ़तियों ने 55.5 लाख मार्केट कमेटी को चूना लगाया गया और इतना ही आरडीएफ का। आढ़ती रोज सरेआम मंडी में लोगों से 9% आढ़त के साथ साथ 5 से 10 रुपए लागा (हर नग) ऊपर से वसूल रहे हैं, जोकि 3 रुपए से अधिक नहीं है। यानी आढ़ती लाखों रुपए का झोल मंडी में कर रहे हैं। मार्केट कमेटी के सेक्रेटरी विनोद शर्मा ने बताया कि उन्हें मामले की जानकारी नहीं है। वह चेकिंग कर अधिक आढ़त वसूलने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई करेंगे। वहीं, जिला मंडी अफसर दविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि आढ़तियों पर कार्रवाई के आदेश जारी करेंगे और जांच करवाई जाएगी।

प्रत्येक आढ़ती के पास दो तरह के खाते

जानकारी के मुताबिक प्रत्येक आढ़ती ने अपने पास दो तरह के खाते लगा रखे हैं। एक कच्चा और दूसरा पक्का। कच्चे खाते में ग्राहकों से वसूले 9 प्रतिशत आढ़त व पक्के खाते में 7 प्रतिशत आढ़त की जानकारी रखी जाती है। आढ़तियों से सब्जियां खरीदने वाले मजबूरी में 9 प्रतिशत व 5 से 7 रुपए लागा देकर सामान खरीद रहे हैं। क्योंकि परचून का सामान बेचने वालो के आढ़तियों के पास उधार खाता चलता है।

फ्रूट मंडी में नहीं बताते आढ़त की प्रतिशत : जब इस संबंधी फ्रूट मंडी में आढ़तियों द्वारा रखे गए कारिंदों से कितने प्रतिशत आढ़त है। संबंधी पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें फ्रूट रेट, आढ़त और लागत चलता है। जिसमें सब कुछ जोड़ कर ही रेट लगाया जाता है। आढ़ती इसी हिसाब से परचून वालों को सामान बेचते हैं।

अफसर करें कार्रवाई : छोटी मंडी में सब्जी बेचने वालों ने बताया कि पंजाब में लुधियाना को छोड़ कर सभी जगह पर सात प्रतिशत ही आढ़त वसूली जा रही है। और लागत भी 3 रुपए वसूला जा रहा है। मजबूरी में आढ़तियों के मुताबिक सामान खरीदने को मजबूर है। मार्केट कमेटी के अधिकारियों को इस पर कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। ​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें