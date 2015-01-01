पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana
  • Increase In Pollution, Corona Oxygen Support Patients Increased, New Positive 91, Active Case 562, Healthy 20 Patients Discharge

कोरोना अपडेट:प्रदूषण बढ़ने से कोरोना के ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट वाले मरीज बढ़े, नए पाॅजिटिव 91, एक्टिव केस 562, स्वस्थ हो 20 मरीज डिस्चार्ज

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के बीच बेतहाशा बढ़ रहा वायु प्रदूषण सेहत के लिए बेहद खतरनाक है। पॉल्यूशन लेवल बढ़ने के साथ ही अस्पतालों में कोरोना के ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट वाले मरीजों(लेवल-2) की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स भी पुअर कैटेगिरी में चल रहा है। माहिरों के मुताबिक प्रदूषण की वजह से भी कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ जाता है, जो गंभीर विषय है। पराली के धुंए से होने वाला धुआं भी बढ़ रहे पॉल्यूशन की एक वजह है। शुक्रवार को 91 लोग पॉजिटिव आए। इनमें 72 पॉजिटिव लुधियाना और 19 लोग दूसरे जिलों व राज्यों से संबंधित हैं। लुधियाना में अब तक पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों की संख्या 20657 हो गई।

कुल पॉजिटिव में से 19248 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने की दर 93.17 फीसदी पर पहुंच गई है। जबकि इस समय एक्टिव केस 562 रह गए हैं। इनमें से 414 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन, 55 मरीज प्राइवेट अस्पतालों और 21 मरीज सिविल अस्पताल में हैं। उधर सेहत विभाग ने 2006 लोगों के सैंपल जांच को भेजे।

हवा की गुणवत्ता पुअर, एक्यूआई 222

खेतों में पराली जलने से हवा में प्रदूषण की मात्रा काफी बढ़ चुकी है। शुक्रवार को 281 जगह पराली जलने की घटनाएं हुई। सुबह और शाम को स्मॉग के हालात बनने से विजिबिलिटी तो कम होने लगी है, वहीं प्रदूषण वाले वातावरण से परेशानियां बढ़ने लगी हैं। शुक्रवार को एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स की मात्रा पुअर केटेगरी में आते हुए 222 पाॅइंट पर रिकाॅर्ड हुई, जिसका स्तर पीएम-2.5 है। ये सबसे ज्यादा खतरनाक है, जिसका सीधा असर बुजुर्गों, बच्चों और महिलाओं पर ज्यादा पड़ता है। माहिरों के मुताबिक एेसे समय में बच्चों, बुजुर्गों को बाहर निकलने से बचना चाहिए।

राहत शुक्रवार को कोरोना से एक भी मौत नहीं
राहत की बात है कि शुक्रवार को जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित किसी भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। इससे पहले 24 अक्टूबर को भी कोरोना से किसी भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई थी। 20 कोरोना मरीजों को छुट्टी मिली। दूसरी तरफ 9 गंभीर मरीज वेंटीलेटर पर हैं।

सरकारी, निजी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती लेवल-2 के मरीज

  • तारीख केस सरकारी निजी
  • 29 अक्टूबर 50 13 37
  • 30 अक्टूबर 55 16 39
  • 31 अक्टूबर 68 18 50
  • 01 नवंबर 75 20 55
  • 02 नवंबर 75 19 56
  • 03 नवंबर 77 15 62
  • 04 नवंबर 81 15 66
  • 05 नवंबर 72 16 56
  • 06 नवंबर 72 21 51​​​​​​​
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें