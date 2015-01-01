पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Interim Stay On Election Of PBA Officers, Hearing On 25 January, Case Of Minister Ashu Being Elected PBA Chairman And Other Officers

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मामला:पीबीए के ओहदेदारों के निर्वाचन पर अंतरिम रोक, सुनवाई 25 जनवरी को,मंत्री आशु को पीबीए अध्यक्ष और अन्य ओहदेदार चुने जाने का मामला

लुधियाना12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसोसिएशन की पहली टीम के जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी ने चुनाव के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में दायर की थी रिट

पंजाब बैडमिंटन एसोसिएशन (पीबीए) के चुनावी नतीजे 13 की बजाय 10 दिसंबर को ही घोषित किए जाने का मामला विवाद में आ गया है। एसोसिएशन की पिछली टीम के जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी तेजिंदर सिंह वालिया ने चुनाव प्रक्रिया को चुनौती देते इसके खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में रिट दायर कर दी। इस पर हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस जीएस संधावालिया की अदालत ने गत दिवस सुनवाई की। अदालत ने निर्वाचन पर अंतरिम रोक लगा इस मामले में सुनवाई की तारीख अगले महीने 25 जनवरी तय की है। गौर हो कि चुनावी नतीजों के तहत एसोसिएशन के प्रेसिडेंट सूबे के कैबिनेट मंत्री भारत भूषण आशु के अलावा 20 अन्य पदाधिकारी चुने गए थे।

दरअसल विवाद के चलते लंबे समय से एसोसिएशन के चुनाव नहीं हो पाए थे। इसके लिए पुरानी एसोसिएशन की ओर से 27 दिसंबर को चुनाव कराने का फैसला लिया था। जबकि खेल विभाग के अधिकारियों ने चुनाव कमेटी का गठन कर लिया। उसकी निगरानी में 13 दिसंबर को चुनाव होने थे। इसके बावजूद 9 दिसंबर को नामांकन भरवाकर 10 दिसंबर को नतीजे भी घोषित कर दिए गए। इसमें प्रेसिडेंट समेत 21 पदाधिकारियों के नामों का ऐलान किया गया।

चुनाव कराने को लेकर पुरानी टीम को सूचित न करने पर विवाद

मौजूदा चुनाव को लेकर एसोसिएशन की पुरानी टीम ने पूर्व ओहदेदारों को सूचित तक नहीं किए जाने का आरोप लगाया। पुरानी टीम में जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी रहे तजिंदर सिंह ने चुनाव को लेकर हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटकटाया। उन्होंने खेल विभाग की दखलंदाजी और बिना बताए चुनाव कराने के आदेश पर सवाल खड़े किए। शिकायतकर्ता के मुताबिक एसोसिएशन के चुनाव पहले फरवरी-मार्च महीने में कराने की योजना थी, लेकिन कोविड के चलते टल गए थे। इसके बाद 22 नवंबर को चुनाव कराने की बात हुई। किसी कारणवश नई तारीख 27 दिसंबर तय हुई। इस बीच खेल महकमे के अधिकारियों ने दखलंदाजी करते हुए तीन मेंबरी कमेटी का गठन किया। उन्होंने एसोसिएशन के पुराने ओहदेदारों को बिना बताए ही नामांकन और मतदान की तारीख तय कर ली। यही नहीं 13 दिसंबर को चुनाव घोषित करने से पहले ही अपनी मर्जी से ओहदेदारों का चुनाव कर 10 दिसंबर को नतीजे घोषित कर दिए।

ये अफसर थे चुनाव कमेटी में शामिल
पंजाब बैडमिंटन एसोसिएशन के चुनाव जिस कमेटी ने कराए, उसमें जिले के डीसी वरिंदर कुमार शर्मा चेयरमैन के अलावा डीसी होशियारपुर अपनीत रयात और डीसी जालंधर घनश्याम थोरी मेंबर बनाए गए थे। जबकि लुधियाना के एडीसी अमरजीत सिंह बैंस को चुनाव अधिकारी, लुधियाना के एईटीसी दमनजीत सिंह मान को अतिरिक्त चुनाव अधिकारी, असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर होशियारपुर किरपालवीर सिंह व जालंधर के असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर हरदीप सिंह को सहायक चुनाव अधिकारी लगाया गया था।

तय तारीख पर चुनाव कराने को लेकर लेंगे कानूनी सलाह : पूर्व महासचिव
^एसोसिएशन की पुरानी टीम की ओर से चुनाव 27 दिसंबर को कराने का फैसला लिया गया था। जबकि इसके पहले खेल महकमे की ओर से कराए चुनावी नतीजों पर हाईकोर्ट ने रोक लगा दी है। ऐसे में अब पुरानी टीम अपने द्वारा तय तारीख पर ही चुनाव कराने के बारे में कानूनी सलाह लेगी। -राजिंदर सिंह कलसी, पुरानी टीम के महासचिव

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें