बास्केटबॉल टूर्नामेंट:अंडर-17 लड़कों में मानसा क्लब ने हासिल किए सबसे अधिक 15 पॉइंट

लुधियाना40 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • राज्य स्तरीय थ्री ऑन थ्री बास्केटबॉल टूर्नामेंट के पहले दिन पंजाब-हरियाणा टीमों ने खेले 43 मैच

राज्य स्तरीय थ्री ऑन थ्री बास्केटबॉल टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत गुरु नानक स्टेडियम में शनिवार को हुई। दो दिवसीय टूर्नामेंट के दौरान 3-3 खिलाड़ियों के फॉर्मेट में मुकाबले अंडर-17, अंडर-19 और सीनियर वर्ग में करवाए गए। इसमें अंडर-17 ब्वॉयज की 29 और गर्ल्स की 12 टीमें, अंडर-19 वर्ग में ब्वॉयज की 12 और गर्ल्स की 5 टीमें और सीनियर वर्ग में पुरुषों की 11 और महिलाओं की 5 टीमें खेल रही हैं। इस मौके पर जिला बास्केटबॉल एसोसिएशन के जेपी सिंह ने टूर्नामेंट का उद्घाटन किया। उनके साथ पंजाब बास्केटबॉल एसोसिएशन के महासचिव तेजा सिंह धालीवाल, खजांची ब्रिजभूषण गोयल, कोच रजिंदर सिंह, दविंदरपाल ढींडसा, सलोनी शर्मा, रविंदर गिल, नरिंदर कुमार उपस्थित रहे।

ये रहे परिणाम: पहले दिन 43 टीमें पंजाब और हरियाणा से संबंधित रहीं। इसमें अंडर-17 लड़कों में पहले दिन 22 मैच, अंडर-17 लड़कियों में 8 मैच, अंडर-19 लड़कों में 8 मैच और अंडर-19 लड़कियों में 5 मैच खेले गए। अंडर-17 लड़कों में मानसा क्लब ने सबसे अधिक 15 पॉइंट हासिल किए। जबकि अंडर-19 लड़कों में लुधियाना बास्केटबॉल एकेडमी ने सबसे अधिक 16, अमृतसर ने 14 पॉइंट जीते। अंडर-19 और अंडर-17 लड़कियों में गुरु नानक क्लब ने 16 और 15 पॉइंट पाए।

