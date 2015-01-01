पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब में रात के समय ठंड बढ़ेगी:पांच डिग्री पहुंचेगा पारा; 24 घंटे की राहत के बाद दिन-रात का पारा गिरने के आसार

लुधियाना7 मिनट पहले
तस्वीर कश्मीर के उसमर्ग की है।

सूबे में पिछले दो दिन से रात के पारे में कम गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दिन-रात के पारे में गिरावट आने के आसार हैं। पीएयू मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. केके गिल के मुताबिक न्यूनतम पारा 50 के आसपास रहेगा।

मंगलवार को औसत तापमान 220 रहा, जो सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम है। रात का पारा 12 से 13 डिग्री के बीच रहा, जो सामान्य से अभी 4 से 5 डिग्री तक अधिक चल रहा है। मंगलवार को कई जगह बूंदाबांदी हुई। वहीं, हिमाचल और कश्मीर के पहाड़ी इलाकों में लगातार बर्फबारी जारी है।

