सेहतमंद मिठास:इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने में कारगर हैं मल्टी सीड्स गुड़, ड्राई फ्रूट मिक्सचर, ड्राई फ्रूट्स लड्डू

लुधियाना42 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना काल में होम बेकर्स की बनाई इम्युनिटी बूस्टर मिठाइयों और मिक्चर की बढ़ी मांग

कोरोना काल में बदलते हालात में सेहत के प्रति लोग ज्यादा संवेदनशील हो गए हैं और वे खाने-पीने की चीजों की सामग्री में इम्युनिटी बूस्टर यानी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने वाले घटकों को ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं। आजकल लोग कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए अपनी इम्युनिटी को बढ़ा रहे हैं, जिसके लिए वे इम्युनिटी बूस्टर चीजों का सेवन कर रहे हैं। कोरोना की लड़ाई में होम बेकर्स भी पीछे नहीं है और उन्होंने लोगों की सेहत को ध्यान में रखते हुए कोरोना वायरस के प्रकोप से बचाव के लिए इम्युनिटी बूस्टर वाली मिठाइयां बनाई हैं।

कोरोना से बचाव को शहर के होम बेकर्स इम्युनिटी बूस्टर मिठाइयां और मिक्सचर, आटा लड्डू, बेसन लड्डू, पंजीरी लड्डू, गोंद लड्डू, ड्राई फ्रूट्स लड्डू में इम्युनिटी बूस्टर सामग्री का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है, जो स्वादिष्ट और हेल्दी होने के साथ ही स्वाद के साथ -साथ अच्छी इम्युनिटी भी प्रदान कर सकते हैं। सर्दी में गर्माहट देने के साथ ही इम्युनिटी बूस्टर मिठास की जबरदस्त मांग है।

सेहत के लिए भी हैं फायदेमंद

रितु मल्होत्रा, होम बेकर ने कहा कि कोरोना में लोग सेहत के प्रति ज्यादा सतर्क हो गए हैं और खाने-पीने की चीजों में इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाले चीजों को ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं। इस वजह से कोरोना महामारी के चलते इस साल इम्युनिटी बूस्टर मिठाइयां तैयार की जा रही हैं। हल्दी, हल्दी और अदरक वाला गुड़ के अलावा हल्दी गोल्ड बनाया गया है, जिसे दूध या काड़ा में मिक्स कर पी सकते हैं। इसके अलावा भुना चना, गुड़ और मल्टी सीड्स गुड बनाया गया है, तो सेहत के लिए काफी फायदेमंद है।

टेस्टी के साथ हेल्दी भी हैं मिठाइयां
ईशा सरना, होम बेकर ने कहा कि मिठाइयों में तरह-तरह की इम्युनिटी बूस्टर सामग्री का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है, जिससे वे टेस्टी के साथ ही हेल्दी भी बन सकें। ड्राई फ्रूट मिक्सचर और डेट्स एंड ड्राई फ्रूट्स लड्डू तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। ड्राई फ्रूट मिक्सचर में पांच सीड्स और पांच ड्राई फ्रूट्स का मेल है। पंपकीन, फ्लेक्स, सनफ्लावर, मेलन और मस्क मेलन सीड्स इम्युनिटी बढ़ाते हैं। इसके अलावा बादाम गिरी, काजू, सौगी, कोकोनट और मखाना को मिलाकर हेल्दी मिक्सचर बनाया है। इनको खाने से न केवल इम्युन सिस्टम अच्छा होगा बल्कि टेस्ट भी मिलेगा।

