पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana
  • Murdered In Dugri In 2017, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Couple In House In Broad Daylight And Killing Them

उम्रकैद:2017 में दुगरी में किया था मर्डर, दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर गोलियां मारकर दंपति के कत्ल में दो को उम्रकैद की सजा

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दोषी राजू तिवारी

शहर के दुगरी इलाके स्थित एमआईजी फ्लैट में रहने वाले दिव्यांग फाइनेंसर व उनकी पत्नी की हत्या के मामले में अदालत ने अहम फैसला सुनाया। करीब सवा तीन साल पहले लूट की नीयत से दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर दंपति की गोलियां मारकर हत्या करने के दो आरोपियों को जिला एडीश्नल सेशन जज जेएस मड़ोक की अदालत ने दोषी मानते हुए उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई।

दोषियों में शहर की बाजवा काॅलोनी राजू तिवारी व सुनेत गांव का संदीप सिंह उर्फ आकाश शामिल हैं। अदालत ने दोषी राजू पर 50 हजार रुपये जुर्माना भी किया, जिसे अदा न करने पर 8 महीने अतिरिक्त सजा काटनी होगी। वहीं दोषी संदीप पर 55 हजार जुर्माना किया, जिसे अदा न किया तो 10 महीने और सजा काटेगा। वहीं अदालत ने सबूतों के अभाव में चार अन्य आरोपियों सोनू अली, कृष्ण पांडेय, अमन मसीह व सुमित प्रसाद को बरी कर दिया।

सबूतों के अभाव में 4 बरी

9 जून 2017 को राहुल गुप्ता ने थाना दुगरी में केस दर्ज कराया था। जिसके मुताबिक बैंकों के साथ इंफोर्समेंट का काम करने वाले राहुल दोपहर के वक्त घर में दाखिल हो रहे थे। तभी अंदर से गोली चलने की आवाज सुन गेट खोला तो एक लड़का हाथ में पिस्टल लिए बाहर खड़ा था। उसका दूसरा साथी अंदर था, उसे पकड़ने की कोशिश की तो वह दीवार पर चढ़कर खाली प्लॉट में फांदकर भाग गया। अंदर राहुल के पिता सुनील गुप्ता की लाश फर्श पर पड़ी थी।

जबकि बाथरूम में उनकी माता नीलम गुप्ता खून से लथपथ गिरी थीं। उधर, प्लॉट में कूदे लड़के को पड़ोसियों ने पकड़कर पूछताछ की तो उसने अपना नाम संदीप बताया व उसका फरार साथी राजू था। पुलिस को तफ्तीश में पता चला कि इनका गैंग बना हुआ था। जिसमें सोनू अली, कृष्ण पांडेय, अमन मसीह व सुमित प्रसाद भी शामिल हैं। ये चारों सबूतों के अभाव में बरी कर दिए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें