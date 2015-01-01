पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Nawaz, Who Was Selected In India Camp, Started Playing Basketball Due To His Height And Height.

बास्केटबॉल:इंडिया कैंप में चुने गए नवाज दिखा रहे दम, कद लंबा होने के कारण खेलने लगे थे बास्केटबॉल

लुधियाना37 मिनट पहले
  एनबीए स्टार स्टीफन करी को करते हैं फॉलो

इंडिया कैंप में चयनित नवाज सिंह थ्री ऑन थ्री बास्केटबॉल चैंपियनशिप में दमखम दिखा रहे हैं। एनबीए में खेलने का लक्ष्य लिए नवाज कड़ी मेहनत कर रहे हैं। इस साल अप्रैल होने वाली अंडर-17 एशिया चैंपियनशिप के लिए चयनित हुई भारतीय टीम में नवाज भी शामिल रहे।इसके लिए कैंप फरवरी में बेंगलुरू में शुरू हुआ। हालांकि कोविड-19 के कारण चैंपियनशिप स्थगित कर दी गई है। नवाज बताते हैं कि ये चैंपियनशिप उनके

लिए खास है, क्योंकि नेशनल मुकाबले के बाद इंटरनेशनल स्तर पर खेलने का मौका मिलना बड़ी बात है। नवभारती स्कूल से 12वीं के छात्र नवाज एनबीए के अमेरिकन बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी स्टीफन करी को रोल मॉडल मानते हैं और उनके जैसे ही नेशनल बास्केटबॉल एकेडमी (एनबीए) में खेलना चाहते हैं। वे इस समय कोच रजिंदर सिंह से एलबीए के अंतर्गत ट्रेनिंग ले रहे हैं।

स्कूल कोच का अहम योगदान
17 वर्षीय नवाज ने बताया कि वह साहनेवाल स्थित बिलगा गांव के किसान परिवार से हैं। उन्होंने 5वीं में बास्केटबॉल खेलनी शुरू की थी, तब सेक्रेड हार्ट कॉन्वेंट स्कूल साहनेवाल में पढ़ते थे, उनके स्कूल कोच अजय अग्निहोत्री ने उन्हें लंबी कद के कारण बास्केटबॉल खेलने के लिए प्रेरित किया था। तब से ही वह लुधियाना बास्केटबॉल एकेडमी में खेल रहे हैं। परिवार में अकेले ही प्लेयर है। बास्केटबॉल में शूटिंग गार्ड पोजीशन पर

खेलते हैं। पिता मंदीप सिंह किसान और मां रशपिंदर कौर गृहिणी हैं। छोटा भाई 13 वर्षीय मेहराव सिंह फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी है। उनके मुताबिक उन्होंने जिला, राज्य स्तर के अलावा राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी विभिन्न मुकाबले खेले। वह 2016 में अंडर-14 नेशनल चैंपियनशिप और 2019 में तमिलनाडु में अंडर-17 नेशनल चैंपियनशिप में भी हिस्सा ले चुका हैं।

