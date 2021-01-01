पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस:नए मतदाता फोटो वोटर कार्ड मोबाइल पर आए लिंक से कर सकेंगे डाउनलोड

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर डीसी ने मतदाताओं के लिए पीडीएफ डिजिटल वोटर कार्ड ‘ई-एपिक’ प्रोग्राम लाॅन्च

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर डिप्टी कमिश्नर वरिंदर कुमार शर्मा ने सोमवार को स्थानीय लड़कियों के सरकारी कालेज में आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान इलेक्ट्रोल फाेटोa मतदाता पहचान पत्र(ईपीआईसी) ई-ऐपिक को लाॅन्च किया है। इससे नए वोटरों को ये फायदा होगा कि वे वोटर हेल्पलाइन एप्लीकेशन या चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से भेजे गए एसएमएस के लिंक से भी अपना इलेक्ट्रोल फोटो मतदाता पहचान पत्र डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे। इसका फायदा ये भी है कि पीडीएफ के डिजिटल फॉरमेट में ये वोटर आईडी मोबाइल में डाउनलोड किया जा सकेगा, जबकि कंप्यूटर के माध्यम से लोग खुद भी प्रिंट निकाल सकते हैं। ई-एपिक प्रोग्राम काे लाॅन्च करते हुए समय एडीसी जनरल अमरजीत बैंस, एसडीएम समराला गीतिका सिंह, डीडीएलजी अमित बैंबी, आईएएस (अंडर ट्रेनिंग) आकाश बंसल, गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज (गर्ल्स) प्रिंसिपल डॉ गुरप्रीत कौर, वाइस प्रिंसिपल सुखविंदर कौर भी उपस्थित थे।

पुराने मतदाताओं के लिए ये सुविधा 1 फरवरी से शुरू होगी - युवाओं से चुनाव में अपने मतदान अधिकार का इस्तेमाल करने का आग्रह करते हुए डीसी ने कहा कि उन्हें चुनाव में अपने वोट का उपयोग सही उम्मीदवार का चयन करने और चुनाव प्रक्रिया में अपनी अधिकतम भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदान के महत्व को देखते हुए भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने 25 जनवरी 2011 से ‘राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस’ मनाना शुरू कर दिया था। उन्होंने कहा, “लोकतंत्र की रक्षा और मजबूती के लिए मतदान एक महान हथियार है, जो हमारा संवैधानिक अधिकार है।” उन्होंने कहा “मतदान हम सभी का कर्तव्य है और सभी को अपना कर्तव्य अच्छे से निभाना चाहिए।

5 नए मतदाओं को दिए एपिक कार्ड -इस अवसर पर डीसी ने 5 नए मतदाताओं को एपिक कार्ड भी वितरित किए। उन्होंने कहा कि ई-एपिक की मंजूरी के बाद, स्वयं के द्वारा फोटो मतदाता पहचान पत्र बनाने या प्राप्त करने का इंतजार खत्म हो जाएगा। अब सभी सामान्य मतदाता जिनके पास विशिष्ट ईपीआईसी नंबर है, जिन्होंने नवंबर-दिसंबर 2020 के दौरान नए वोट के लिए फॉर्म भरा और फॉर्म भरते समय अपने मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज किए हैं, उन्हें रजिस्टर्ड नंबरों पर एक एसएमएस प्राप्त होगा और वे 31 जनवरी 2021 तक अपना ई-एपिक डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि अन्य सभी मतदाता 1 फरवरी 2021 से अपना ई-एपिक भी डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे, लेकिन इसके लिए पुराने वोटरों को कोई एसएमएस प्राप्त नहीं होगा, वे वोटर-हेल्पलाइन एप्लीकेशन से डाउनलाेड कर पाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि ई-एपिक को डाउनलोड करने और उसे प्रिंट करने के बाद मतदान केंद्र पर पहचान पत्र के रूप में भी प्रस्तुत किया जा सकता है।

मतदाता जागरूकता के कार्य में अधिकारी-कर्मचारी हुए सम्मानित: इस अवसर पर डीसी ने मतदाता जागरूकता के कार्य के लिए विभिन्न अधिकारियों/ कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया। जिसमें एसडीएम समराला गीतिका सिंह को बेस्ट ईआरओ, खालसा कॉलेज फॉर वुमन डॉ. खुशदीप कौर को बेस्ट नोडल अफसर, गवर्नमेंट प्राइमरी स्कूल गलवाड़ी के ईटीटी टीचर मिस्टर भूपिंदर सिंह को बेस्ट बीएलओ, हरिओम जिंदल एडवोकेट को बेस्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट स्वीप आइकन और मोहिनी महंत को बेस्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट स्वीप आइकन ट्रांसजेंडर के रूप में सम्मानित किया गया।

इस अवसर पर डीसी ने उपस्थित छात्रों को अपने स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष मतदान की शपथ भी दिलाई। कार्यक्रम में निबंध लेखन, भाषण, पोस्टर और अन्य प्रतियोगिताओं के विजेताओं को भी प्रमाण पत्र प्रदान किए गए। इसके अलावा स्वीप गतिविधियों/जागरूकता के लिए उपायुक्त द्वारा मोबाइल वैन को रवाना किया गया।​​​​​​​

